Contractors find source of Ventnor sewer leak

VENTNOR — A sewer leak that has shut down a portion of Wellington Avenue the past two weeks can be traced to a coupling at the point where two pipes were connected, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Thursday.
An ACUA contractor on Monday began to assess the area of the sewer break after a bypass line was installed Saturday morning, curbing days of wastewater discharge, the authority said in a news release.
The area around the leak was secured by constructing a box to stabilize the sides of the excavated area to provide a safe area to work, the ACUA said. A pipe repair specialist, Core and Main, was consulted to determine the best method of repair.
On Wednesday, preparations began to replace the coupling that had slipped out of place at the connection point between the two pipes, the ACUA said. The repair will be made by joining the existing pipe with a special flanged adapter that will be custom manufactured for the 27-inch sewer main.
Delivery of the specialized equipment needed to complete the repair is anticipated by March 12, the ACUA said.
Meanwhile, contractor Lafayette Utilities is still performing cleanup of sand and debris along the curbs, inlets and side streets, the ACUA said.
A second set of water samples was taken Wednesday from seven locations around the leak area, the ACUA said. Two locations remained above the accepted threshold for enterococcus bacteria; however, the levels had decreased significantly from the first samples that were taken Feb. 23, two days after the leak was first reported.
The state Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Division of Public Health will determine when the next round of water testing will be done, the ACUA said.
After the break is repaired and tested, the bypass will be removed, the ACUA said. The county Engineering Department will then assess the road to make repairs to restore the compromised area. Until the temporary construction of the road is deemed safe, the detours around Wellington Avenue will remain in place, although additional modifications to improve the flow of traffic may be possible as repairs advance.
