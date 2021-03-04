Contractors find source of Ventnor sewer leak

VENTNOR — A sewer leak that has shut down a portion of Wellington Avenue the past two weeks can be traced to a coupling at the point where two pipes were connected, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Thursday.

An ACUA contractor on Monday began to assess the area of the sewer break after a bypass line was installed Saturday morning, curbing days of wastewater discharge, the authority said in a news release.

The area around the leak was secured by constructing a box to stabilize the sides of the excavated area to provide a safe area to work, the ACUA said. A pipe repair specialist, Core and Main, was consulted to determine the best method of repair.

On Wednesday, preparations began to replace the coupling that had slipped out of place at the connection point between the two pipes, the ACUA said. The repair will be made by joining the existing pipe with a special flanged adapter that will be custom manufactured for the 27-inch sewer main.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Bypass line activated at Wellington Avenue in Ventnor to stop sewer leak VENTNOR — A bypass line for the sewer repairs on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor Heights was su…

Delivery of the specialized equipment needed to complete the repair is anticipated by March 12, the ACUA said.

Meanwhile, contractor Lafayette Utilities is still performing cleanup of sand and debris along the curbs, inlets and side streets, the ACUA said.