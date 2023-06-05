ATLANTIC CITY — Dedication for a World War II memorial named after a local veteran as a way to honor all former military personnel isn't happening on time.

That's because scheduling conflicts with contractors have delayed the nearly $1 million project from being completed.

"People I've spoken with are actually understanding," said Robert Turkavage, co-chair of the Friends of Bernie Foundation. "I guess they kind of expect that in construction."

Plans were to dedicate the Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial on Tuesday, the anniversary of D-Day, one of the most well-known military operations of the conflict, in which soldiers from the U.S. and other allied forces died rushing the beaches of Normandy, France.

The operation's importance to history called for a ceremonial launch of the memorial, but instead, the nonprofit building it expects it to be delayed until possibly late summer, Turkavage said.

"I'm very disappointed, but what matters to me is that people know that this has been postponed and that we're making every reasonable effort to get this completed and dedicated as expeditiously and efficiently as we can," Turkavage said.

The memorial is named after Bernie Friedenberg, a World War II Army veteran and former city resident who served on European battlefields. Friedenberg pulled wounded soldiers from the front lines to secure posts, helping teams render initial medical aid to the injured.

For his courage at Omaha Beach on D-Day, Friedenberg received two Silver Stars in 1944. He died at 96 in 2018.

"The World War II veterans literally saved us from tyranny of the whole world," said Marco Smigliani, who also co-chairs the foundation. "Especially in these troubled times today, I think these (types of) monuments, memorials and statues are really important and speak to the sacrifices they made, where they went, the horrible things they saw and things they had to do to participate."

Featured at the site will be a statue using Friedenberg's likeness, which Turkavage said is nearly complete. It still needs its final "clay representation," he said, adding the process typically takes the most time.

A granite sitting wall at the site was also not completed in time for Tuesday but is said to be ready for installation, Turkavage said.

The nonprofit has faced the arduous task of trying to finish the memorial on time, including having to acquire proper permitting, said Smigliani. He, too, shared the disappointment.

"I would like the people to know that we did our best, and there were a lot of obstacles," Smigliani said Monday. "I've never been involved in anything like this. I've been involved with a lot of stuff, but this is really an incredible project."

The memorial is being built through contractors who have offered their services "for free or at a greatly reduced price," Turkavage said, adding that most have been caught up in completing other projects.

The foundation has, over about four years, raised roughly $827,000 to build the 6-foot, 3,500-pound bronze statue on a 3-foot pedestal at O'Donnell Memorial Park on Atlantic Avenue, near Stockton University's city campus.

Fundraising has been aided by donations such as a $175,000 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and about $300,000 allotted to the city from the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief package.

Funds will help surround the memorial with the granite wall and floor, and pay for lighting, new sidewalks, benches and other items.

“We support our veterans and this project 1,000% and will continue to support this project all the way through its completion," city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said Monday. "Nothing has changed on our end.”

CRDA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Important to the nonprofit is that the memorial honors the nearly 16 million people who served in World War II, Smigliani said. The monument features elements of both the European and Pacific theaters, separate conflicts in which the Allied Powers faced off against the Axis forces of Germany, Italy and Japan.

Because of that aspect, the memorial's impact extends beyond D-Day, to honor the sacrifice of all veterans, Smigliani said.

"Freedom is not free, and we need to nurture and take care of it, especially today," Smigliani said. "To me, this (memorial) is for everyone."