Contract OK'd to turn closed school into new Cape May County library

CAPE MAY — A Gloucester County company has been awarded a contract to transform the Franklin Street School in Cape May into a new library.

Merrell & Garaguso, of Swedesboro, was selected to redevelop the property by Cape May County Library Commission Chair William Hutchinson.

The project is supported by money from the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, administered by the New Jersey State Library, the Commission said on Wednesday.

Michael Calafati, the project’s historic architect, said construction should begin next month on the 16,000-square-foot library and be finished by December 2023.

“This is an exciting step in the Library Commission’s work to build a new, state-of-the-art library to serve the residents of the County for many years to come,” Hutchinson said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “We are looking forward to getting construction of this project underway.”

The Commission's application for funding was one out of 38 approved, and 128 applications were submitted. Around $3 million was given for the project, the Commission said.

Under the grant's conditions, Cape May County, the Commission and the city must supplement the funding with equal contributions. The National Park Service’s African-American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund and the New Jersey Historic Trust are also contributing to the restoration, the Commission said.

“This is certainly a shining example of what can be accomplished when professionals in various positions and organizations sit down and put their heads together for the good of their community, county and state,” County Commissioner Marie Hayes, liaison to the Library Commission said in a Wednesday statement. “This project has touched all of us in different ways and the end product will show the dedication and enthusiasm we all shared."