 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Contract OK'd to turn closed school into new Cape May County library

  • 0
112419_nws_capelibrary2

A resolution awarding a contract for the renovation of the former Franklin Street School for use as a branch of the Cape May County library system goes before council on Tuesday.

 BILL BARLOW, For The Press

CAPE MAY — A Gloucester County company has been awarded a contract to transform the Franklin Street School in Cape May into a new library. 

Merrell & Garaguso, of Swedesboro, was selected to redevelop the property by Cape May County Library Commission Chair William Hutchinson.

The project is supported by money from the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, administered by the New Jersey State Library, the Commission said on Wednesday.

Michael Calafati, the project’s historic architect, said construction should begin next month on the 16,000-square-foot library and be finished by December 2023.

People are also reading…

“This is an exciting step in the Library Commission’s work to build a new, state-of-the-art library to serve the residents of the County for many years to come,” Hutchinson said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “We are looking forward to getting construction of this project underway.”

The Commission's application for funding was one out of 38 approved, and 128 applications were submitted. Around $3 million was given for the project, the Commission said.

Under the grant's conditions, Cape May County, the Commission and the city must supplement the funding with equal contributions. The National Park Service’s African-American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund and the New Jersey Historic Trust are also contributing to the restoration, the Commission said.

“This is certainly a shining example of what can be accomplished when professionals in various positions and organizations sit down and put their heads together for the good of their community, county and state,” County Commissioner Marie Hayes, liaison to the Library Commission said in a Wednesday statement. “This project has touched all of us in different ways and the end product will show the dedication and enthusiasm we all shared."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News