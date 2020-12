Contract extension approved by workers at Borgata and five Caesars Entertainment properties

Workers at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and five Caesars Entertainment properties across the region overwhelmingly approved a contract extension, according to Unite Here Local 54 .

The contract extension covers 7,200 workers at Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Casino and Resort, Harrah’s Resort and Borgata in Atlantic City, as well as Harrah’s Philadelphia in Chester, Pennsylvania, Local 54 said.

“We are extremely pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Caesars and MGM that fully funds healthcare, provides for raises for all employees and further ensures job security,” said Donna DeCaprio, financial secretary treasurer of Unite Here Local 54, in a written statement.

Mayra Gonzalez, a Borgata buffet server, hasn't worked since June but is thankful, the union health fund covered her family's benefits during the first few months.

"The stress caused by not knowing if I would have health coverage for myself or my kids has been a huge burden on top of everything else. It wasn’t easy, but we stuck together and won health coverage that should protect us until people can get the vaccine,” said Gonzalez in a written statement.

