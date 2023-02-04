BRIGANTINE — A section of Brigantine Boulevard is set to get a new look.

On Wednesday, City Council awarded a contract to Lexa Concrete LLC for more than $989,000 to add decorative lighting, greenery, permeable pavers and trash receptacles from 30th to 34th streets, where the Brigantine lighthouse is located, according to the plan.

The project will be funded through the Federal Transportation Alternatives Program, which is administered through the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

“City Council is very focused on doing all we can to help our local businesses succeed,” said Mayor Vince Sera. “We have made significant investments in all three of our business districts, and we will continue to do all we can to ensure that our local economy stays strong.”

Benches, bike racks, bike lanes, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps, decorative crosswalk striping and better lighting are also part of the project, city officials said.

The program also includes the development of the 34th Street circle. That plan is still in the design phase, but the traffic pattern of the obstructed roadway will be redesigned to make it into a “true circle.”

City officials say there are multiple benefits to improving the look of the Lighthouse District, which is among the first things residents and visitors see when they enter the island.

Improved safety, mobility and access to commuters and pedestrians are among the main benefits. City officials also said the project would encourage alternative travel methods, increase drainage, reduce pollution and provide shade.

City officials hope the improvements will stimulate the local economy, encourage investments and increase property values.

Construction is expected to start later this winter and will be finished by Memorial Day. The city has a moratorium on construction from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

People will still have access to all properties in the Lighthouse District during construction, but temporary parking restrictions and sidewalk detours for pedestrians will impact commuter flows, city officials said.