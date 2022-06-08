Contract awarded for Wildwood landfill's closure

WILDWOOD — City commissioners have approved a contract that will begin closing the Back Bay landfill, opening the parcel up to accommodate new property.

Commissioners awarded the contract, valued at $625,000, to Appalachia Hyrdogeologic & Environmental Consulting LLC and David A. Stires and Associates. Both entities will acquire eight separate permits to close the landfill, in addition to multiple associated plans, including soil erosion and sediment control and monitoring the air for gas and dust and shoreline stabilization, the city said Wednesday in a news release.

"This is the first major step in obtaining the necessary permits to allow the city to appropriately close the landfill and open up adjoining property for residential and commercial development," Mayor Pete Byron said.

Wildwood has, for years, undergone steps to try having the land repurposed.

The landfill is covered by fencing on Susquehanna Avenue behind the city's recreational center and baseball fields.

Plans for both entities include habitat restoration for wildlife and recreational and public access, in compliance with state Department of Environmental Protection regulations, the city said.

The contract also calls for researching and pinpointing funding sources to help the city with its closure costs, which are estimated at $12 million to $14 million, the city said.

"Having the permits in hand makes the site far more valuable for potential developers, and it positions the city to maximize its future growth in ratables," Byron said.

Wildwood anticipates preparing seven of the landfill's 18 acres and 2.5 off-site acres for redevelopment. Its leaders also are prepared to apply for permits allowing for other contract services, which could take up to six months, the city said.

A lack of detailed information about the landfill's cost to be closed and identified areas of development are tied to efforts to redevelop the site lagging, Byron said.

