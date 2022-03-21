Contract awarded for Delaware Memorial Bridge work

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A North Jersey-based company is being tasked with fixing the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge later this year, the Delaware River & Bay Authority announced Monday.

In September, UHPC Solutions North America LLC, of Orange, Essex County, will begin repairing sections of the bridge deck to the New Jersey-bound side in a phased project expected to cost $71 million.

The Authority is starting the project because studies indicate the bridge' hardware is beginning to age and could become unsafe if left unrepaired.

“More than 50 years old, the bridge deck of the New Jersey-bound span has reached the end of its serviceable life and requires substantial repair and rehabilitation,” Chief Engineer David Hoppenjans said. “Based on the testing and analysis performed during the pilot project completed in September 2020, the UHPC process has more than met our expectations as a cost-effective and durable solution to restore the bridge deck.”

The company is expected to begin the project Sept. 6, working on a northbound span west of the suspended bridge midpoint. Work will be suspended over winter and continue to the next portion of the span Feb. 1., the Authority said.

The project will be suspended again for summer 2023 to accommodate larger volumes of traffic before resuming in the fall for completion.

Two lanes on the bridge's New Jersey-bound portion will be closed to traffic throughout each overlay placement, with an additional third lane shut down overnight. The remaining lanes on the New Jersey-bound side will be open to traffic, the Authority said.

To accommodate anticipated traffic volumes, a bypass lane, which will divert traffic to the Delaware-bound side's exterior lane and will accommodate traffic bound for the New Jersey Turnpike only, will be provided to move motorists around the construction, the Authority added.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.