Probably the only criteria that could eclipse the visual appeal or quality of construction of a particular property is its location, and in the case of the home at 8 S. Haverford Ave. in Margate, there would be no trading one asset for another.

The brand-new five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom, custom-built home is magnificent in form, function and aesthetic appeal. It is also sited — with direct objective of the owners, who sought out the ideal location before making their investment — on a quiet, one-way street that gets relatively light traffic year-round and is within easy walking distance of the beach, Casel’s supermarket, the public library, a Starbucks and lots of culinary hotspots.

“It’s in an excellent location on the south side of Margate, where there’s not a lot of new construction, especially in this price range,” says Rich Jackson, owner of Blue Sky Builders and co-owner of 8 S. Haverford. “You’re within walking distance of almost everything, and the (Huntington Avenue Park) beach (about a block away) has the bathrooms, which is a feature that a lot of people like.”

Jackson and his business partner hired noted local architect Michael Kolchins, of Mays Landing, to design the new home, which is ready for occupancy now and includes among its many incredible amenities a four-stop elevator originating from an oversized one-car garage. The home’s ground level also features a large covered veranda in the fenced-in rear yard that leads onto a stone-paver patio, ideal for barbecuing or entertaining with family and friends. There is also an enclosed outdoor shower in the backyard.

The home’s main living level is composed of a large open-floor plan with a family room, a generous separate dining area and a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and a large center island with counter seating. The kitchen boasts a SubZero and Wolf stainless-steel appliance package, and gorgeous countertops with matching backsplashes. There is also a powder room or half-bath on the first level, which opens onto the first of two balconies that span the entire width of the home’s front façade.

Sited on a spacious 2,600-square-foot lot, the home showcases high ceilings, hardwood flooring and custom woodwork throughout, including a second floor with three spacious bedrooms — each an ensuite with its own private bath. The home’s generously sized master suite includes a large walk-in closet, a spa-like master bath with his-and-hers vanities and a private balcony. The third floor has two more generously sized bedrooms that share a full bathroom.

Among the home’s other fine touches are a stone veneer on its front and rear support posts, composite railings on both front decks that are practically maintenance free, and Hardie siding enveloping the home’s exterior. Hardie siding (JamesHardie.com) is a fiber-cement composition that is not only decorative but resilient to damage from moisture, decay, insects or the elements.

For more information or to take a tour of this brand-new, custom-built home in Margate, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Brian Hiltner at 609-703-4789 or Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Brian at HHTBrianHiltner@gmail.com or Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.

This article was produced with the support of Paula Hartman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.