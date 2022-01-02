Consolidated Atlantic County municipal court starts Monday

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, the first such court run by a county in New Jersey, will open Monday and begin hearing cases from nine participating towns, a county spokesperson said Saturday.

“We will be open and operational in January as promised,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release.

Most court proceedings will be conducted virtually with in-person proceedings limited to once or twice per week, according to the county.

Until the central court's permanent home is renovated, the in-person hearings will be held in the Criminal Court Complex at 4997 Unami Boulevard in Mays Landing.

The permanent location of the Central Municipal Court will be at 5901 Main St. in Mays Landing, in the historic courthouse.

“Renovations to the courtrooms in our historic court building on Main Street in Mays Landing have been delayed due to supply-chain shipment issues for HVAC replacement equipment,” Levinson said.

