Consolidated Atlantic City streetlight map coming to report outages

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Electric will reconfigure the map of its streetlights on its website to include lights owned by the city and private businesses, so residents can report any nonfunctioning streetlight there in the future, a company representative said Friday.

Atlantic City Electric Public Affairs Manager Ken Mosca could not provide a date for when the new map will be up on the utility's website but said the project to update it has started.

Currently the map only includes Atlantic City Electric's own lights.

"We’ve caught up to lights that were out, with just a few flickering lights needing to be repaired," Mosca said during a meeting of the Clean and Safe Atlantic City group at City Hall. "We have to keep the momentum going."

Lack of clarity on who owns specific lights and where to report problems with them had kept dozens of streetlights from being repaired in a timely manner.

The new system should prevent that from happening again, Mosca said.

"Almost 500 lights have been repaired, replaced or power brought to them," said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, who got the report recently when he met with representatives of the city's Public Works Department, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Calvi Electric.

"The city needs to amend its property maintenance ordinance to include lights," Reynolds said.

He said it should delineate that the upkeep of lights is required, and then if a private owner does not keep lights on the city can fix them and put a lien on the property to recoup the costs.

"Everyone agrees, with light comes safety and improved quality of life," said Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who said he would sponsor an ordinance to make that change.

Shabazz started the bi-weekly Clean and Safe meetings to bring together law enforcement, business owners, politicians, residents and casino heads to solve problems.

"We can make progress if we work together and communicate," Shabazz said.

The group has been meeting since May and has made substantial progress on restoring streetlights, unlike any other similar effort in many years.

In addition to getting the streetlights fixed, the group has been instrumental in starting new outreach programs to homeless, substance abusers and mentally ill to get them services and into treatment.

"Much of what I have seen I attribute to Councilman Shabazz and his leadership," said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel and president of the Casino Association of New Jersey.

"We in casinos are very much engaged ... spending hundreds of millions of dollars to present ourselves as fine as we can for consumers from the tri-state area and further," Giannantonio said. "There’s a ton of competition."

"We appreciate the lighting effort ... to see 500 lights get fixed in a short amount of time ... this task force is involved in something to be proud of," said Michael Sampson, senior vice president of operations at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Sampson said homelessness remains a major issue for casinos and for tourism in general.

"It's the single biggest issue we have now," he said.

He reads his property's security reports every day and has been seeing an increase in thefts of slot vouchers, he said.

"(Homeless) people are driven inside. They are cold, tired and hungry," Sampson said.

Police Capt. Rudy Lushina said police no longer feel alone in dealing with the homeless as a result of the task force.

"We feel encouraged and enthusiastic about things getting done. We are starting to see things move more swiftly and smoother," Lushina said.

The last Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting of the year will be 8:30 a.m. Dec. 30 in City Council chambers at City Hall, Shabazz said.

To report a broken streetlight, pothole, poor property condition or other problem in Atlantic City, visit acnj.gov and click on “Report a Concern.”