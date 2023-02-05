All-terrain vehicle owners and environmentalists continue to disagree on how to use Gravelly Run.

A recent Great Egg Harbor Watershed Town Hall saw both sides arguing over who was to blame for the damage, laying bare the challenges of finding a solution that would satisfy all.

ATVs and their supporters said riders were being unfairly forced out of an area that is supposed to be for public use.

“What are we supposed to do as riders?” one rider said during the meeting. “Where are we supposed to go, if every time we try to make a place, all people do is complain?”

Gravelly Run is a Great Egg Harbor River tributary in Hamilton Township and part of the National Wild and Scenic River System that runs from Ocean Heights Avenue to Babcock Road. It is owned by the state Natural Land Trust and part of the trust’s Hamilton Preserve.

Conservationists of the run have long been concerned about the damage that off-road riders of ATVs and dirt bikes have done to the area, claiming they are damaging the local ecosystem, flora and fauna, while tearing up tracks and ruining the run for other visitors. Photographs and maps of the damage were shared Jan. 25, and there are visible ruts and tracks throughout the Gravelly Run area.

Fred Akers, an operations manager for the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association, said he organized the meeting to raise awareness about the damage he says is being caused by riders to people, who may not be aware.

“How do you communicate to the public, to the people that manage this land and to other interested parties the extent of the damage and what’s going on here?” Akers said. “That’s what I’m trying to do here.”

“Keep in mind, it’s not legal,” Akers said of ATV riding in Gravelly Run. “There are rules that say you can’t do it, so if you want to break the rules, you need to be caught and punished. Simple as that.”

But riders weren't receptive to the conservation viewpoint, and instead argued that erosion caused naturally was being blamed on their activity.

“You know what 20 years of a running river can do to erode a bank like that?” one attendee said.

They argued it was hypocritical for the conservationists to take issue with the ATVs, pointing to the heavy machinery that is used to clean up dumped waste and other pollution at the site. They also point to the frequent illegal dumping of large trash in the area, that is far larger than what ATV riders could carry.

Akers and other Watershed Association and River Council officials said it was not possible for the kind of erosion seen to be have been caused by the river alone, noting that rutting ran down the river bank and across the stream. They also said any erosion caused by the stream has been exacerbated by the destruction of adjacent vegetation on the stream banks, something they say has been caused by the ATVs. Akers added after the meeting that the water the ATVs propel while driving in the water damages nearby tree roots.

The issue of dumping at the site, they agreed, was not the fault of ATV riders, although they did argue riders were responsible for smaller litter, such as drink cans.

Akers and the Watershed Association is seeking to erect guardrails at critical entry points that he said could help keep ATV riders and illegal dumpers off the grounds. He estimated a 100-foot guardrail would cost between $10,000 and $15,000, which was something the association could fund.

Akers did say, however, they were looking to increase pedestrian and bicyclist access to the area and were considering building a parking lot on an area of the run already worn down by ATV riders.

“We think maybe we need more of a vision than just blocking things off,” Akers said. “And maybe the public, the legal public, should have access to the Hamilton Preserve.”

The ATV riders said the state crackdown has left them with few places where they are allowed to go. He said the policy excluding riders from parks and forests evince a hostility towards ATVs and the privileging of one group of residents over another.

The lack of access to natural parks, others noted, have forced them onto the streets where they pose more of a danger to surrounding traffic.

Jason Howell, a public lands advocate for the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, and other conservationists said ATV riders were the ones being exclusive, with the damage they cause making the land inaccessible to other riders. They argued the state had an obligation to protect its limited natural resources from destructive hobby.

“Wherever you have a preserve like the Gravelly Run, that is an extremely valuable piece of property, it’s not going to be an ATV park,” Howell said. “And ATV riding and walking and bicycling do not coexist. They are exclusive activities.”

Estell Manor City Councilman Nelson Dilg, who was on the call and said he was not a rider, urged compromise. He said any attempts to seal Gravelly Run off from the riders would prove futile and that they should push for an alternative place ATV riders could go or ways to mitigate the damage they cause, although he did not articulate where such a solution could be found.

“Without (ATV riders’) buy-in, our collective chance of success is far less,” Dilg said. “There is a way into this that invites everybody to the table, and buy-in gets us all closer to where want to be.”