U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will hold a hearing on “Offshore Wind Industrialization Along the East Coast,” at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk.

Van Drew has become a high profile skeptic of offshore wind plans. Advanced details of the hearing say it will include experts in the fishing industry and in environmental and energy policy, along with advocates for marine ecosystem protection.

Ørsted has been invited to the hearing, but had not committed to attending as of Monday.

The Danish company owns Ocean Wind 1, the first of several proposed offshore wind projects, expected to begin construction off the coast by next year.

Ørsted has previously hosted public information sessions, including some in Ocean City, and there has already been extensive public comment on the matter at Board of Public Utilities meetings, recent Upper Township municipal meetings, and at public hearings held remotely by the federal Bureau of Offshore Energy Management last summer.

The deaths of multiple whales this winter, many of them washing ashore in New Jersey, has galvanized opposition to the wind power projects. State and federal authorities say there is no evidence that offshore survey work conducted for the projects had anything to do with the whale deaths, but some offshore wind power critics made that connection even after the first whale death took place, and most people at the meeting appeared firmly convinced of a connection.