Congressman Clyburn receives NAACP award as Atlantic City convention ends

ATLANTIC CITY — The NAACP awarded U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn its Spingarn Medal to cap off its 113th annual national convention Wednesday night.
The medal is awarded annually to living African Americans who have realized the highest or noblest achievements in their field.
The award ceremony at the Atlantic City Convention Center drew officials from state and federal government. Nine members of Congress joined Clyburn in Atlantic City, including Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio.
“I am pleased beyond measure and humbled to receive the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP’s highest honor,” Clyburn, D-S.C., said in an NAACP news release issued before the ceremony. “The history of this award speaks to the work done for over a century to ensure the American dream is made accessible and affordable for all her citizens.”
Clyburn is the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He has represented South Carolina in Congress for nearly three decades and currently chairs the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, as well as the Rural Broadband Taskforce and the Democratic Faith Working Group.
Clyburn received the award as recognition of his advocacy for voting rights and work to protect democracy — efforts that have been critical over the past year, according to the NAACP news release.
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson praised the South Carolina congressman for his work to advance equality.
"Whip Clyburn’s contribution to civil rights is extraordinary," Johnson said in the release. “From championing rural and economic development to advocating for the restoration of historic buildings and sites on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities, Whip Clyburn has been at the forefront of advocating for Black communities and helping to create a more equitable society for decades."
Clyburn joins a pantheon of titanic figures in American history in receiving the award. Past Spingarn Medal recipients include Maya Angelou, Daisy Bates, W.E.B. DuBois, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Sidney Poitier, Jackie Robinson and Cicely Tyson.
Clyburn said he was honored by the illustrious company.
“From the moment of being elected president of my NAACP Youth Council (Sumter, South Carolina) at the age of 12, I was taught that we all have roles to play in our nation’s pursuit of perfection,” Clyburn said. “I look forward to living long enough and serving well enough to prove myself worthy of joining the ranks of previous Spingarn Medal recipients that include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Justice Thurgood Marshall; and my good friend, Congressman John Lewis.”
NAACP President Derrick Johnson, left; U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; NAACP Board of Directors Chair Leon Russell; and Vice Chair Karen Boykin-Towns.
