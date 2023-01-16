Conflict prevents Upper Township representative from joining Ocean City board

OCEAN CITY – One of Upper Township’s representatives to the Ocean City Board of Education could not be seated this month due to a conflict of interest. The Upper Township school board wants more details.

The Upper Township board named Christine Lentz to be one of three representatives to the Ocean City board, along with Fran Newman and Kristie Chisholm. However, Ocean City said Lentz could not serve on the board, Chisholm said at the reorganization meeting of the Ocean City board.

The Upper Township district has asked for Ocean City to explain its position in writing. The district wants the answer before the board’s Jan. 23 meeting.

“We are awaiting their response,” said Michele Barbieri, the president of the Upper Township school board.

Neither Matt Freidman, the superintendent of schools in Ocean City, nor Ocean City school board attorney Michael Stanton responded to requests for comment last week.

Attempts to reach Lentz were not successful.

While details of the potential conflict that has Ocean City concerned were not available, Chisholm said at the board meeting in Ocean City that they stem from 2016.

At the meeting, Chisholm did not mention Lentz by name, or give details about the cited conflict. But she said when she last served on the board, she was “privy to information regarding staff member and a criminal case.”

Lentz formerly served as the athletic director for Ocean City High School. In 2015, she was charged with official misconduct and third-degree criminal computer activity, stemming from allegations that she had accessed the email account of the superintendent of schools at the time, Kathleen Taylor.

This allegedly took place while negotiations were underway on a new contract for the Ocean City Administrators Association. A jury found Lentz not guilty.

“The staff member was acquitted of all charges in October of 2017,” Chisholm said at the meeting. But she said she was informed before the reorganization meeting that Lentz still had a conflict, dating from 2016.

“This inaction of the board to resolve the conflict in the last seven years is troublesome at best,” Chisholm said at the meeting. She asked for an update from the district’s Joint Insurance Fund on the matter.

“It’s unfortunate that what could be perceived as inaction is preventing an elected official from serving the community,” he said.

Chisholm did not offer details of the conflict at the public meeting, and did not respond to an email request for an interview for this story. In late 2015, Lentz filed a tort claim notice alleging that she had been wrongfully terminated from her job with the Ocean City school district. At that time, she also alleged that she faced discrimination when district officials learned that she was married to another woman.

In November of 2021, an appeals court upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit Lentz filed against the district, according to court records.

At a reorganization meeting on Jan. 3, Lentz, Chisholm and Fran Newman were appointed to represent Upper Township on the Ocean City Board of Education. The Ocean City board meeting took place the next day, Jan. 4.

At that meeting, Newman, Chisholm and William Holmes were sworn in as board members.

Upper Township is represented on the Ocean City school board because it is a sending district, with Upper students attending Ocean City High School. More than half of Ocean City High School are from Upper Township.

Barbieri, Lentz and Chisholm ran as a ticket for the Upper Township school board in 2022. All three were elected.