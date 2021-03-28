Confidence in the future of the Hamilton Mall mixed

Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which oversees leasing at the mall, confirmed three new additions to the food court and two new retail tenants, and said the company plans to sign a lease with a national restaurant chain to replace Ruby Tuesday.

Michael Busler, a professor of finance at Stockton University, said that despite these efforts, he has “very little hope” for the future of the mall unless drastic changes are made.

“I think it’ll be very difficult to fill that mall up completely,” Busler said Thursday, “which means ownership is going to have to figure out what else they can do to attract others if it’s not retail. I’m not sure what it would be, but they’re going to have to figure out something else to do.”

In 2017, the property was valued at $90.78 million, according to records from the New Jersey Association of Tax Assessors. That figure dropped to $50 million by the time it was purchased by Namdar in 2019, and it dropped again to $40 million in 2020.

With new businesses on the way, and with people having more to spend as they return to work and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, 46-year-old Lanise McKnight is confident the mall can start showing improvement. She also hopes to see some variety in those businesses.

