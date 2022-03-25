Concerns raised about the condition of Pleasantville Jokers football facility

PLEASANTVILLE — A longtime supporter of a local youth football team said the city needs to provide some much-needed support.

The Pleasantville City Council heard at its meeting this week concerns about the condition of the Max Manning Complex, on Lincoln Avenue, used by the Pleasantville Jokers youth football team.

Marvin Royal, a long-time supporter of the Jokers and former president of the organization, said that the complex had fallen into disrepair, blighted by rot and mold.

The Jokers compete in the Atlantic County Junior Football League. The program is for kids from the city ages 6 to 14.

He said the city has not worked to help the team treat the issues at the facility and that the situation had deteriorated over the years.

The team, Royal added, is now spending more than $150 per month to have their equipment stored at a private site.

Royal assessed that the floor of the facility retained too much water and was not suitable for the team. He said he believed the building was situated at a location that left if especially vulnerable to taking on water damage.

He said the Jokers had worked to represent the city, even amidst the stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic — and that the city owed the team its support.

His “heart hurts” when he reflects on the situation, he said.

Royal told officials how the kids got on that field coming out of COVID, "representing you guys. We all have some level of responsibility, we’re just on you to make sure that you let these kids know that you have their back.”

Council and city officials responded with praise for the Jokers and said they would explore ways to support the team.

Mayor Judy Ward said that the city would support the team but lacked funding other municipalities in the areas had to bolster their youth sports.

“We do care about the Jokers,” Ward said.

City Administrator Linda Peyton said city officials were exploring options to demolish the current facility and find an alternative. Storing equipment in PODS or turning to help from Habitat for Humanity were among the options considered before the pandemic disrupted the research and deliberation process.

“I think what we really need to do is seriously get back to the table and talk about a plan as to how to move forward to make sure that these kids have the proper resources that they need within the community to make sure that they understand that we support them, because we do,” Peyton said.

City Councilman Tony Davenport said supporting the Jokers, as well as the schools would help benefit the city.

“The situation with the Jokers is something I think we need to put a little bit more of our attention to,” Davenport said.

In other business, City Council passed a resolution authorizing Longport to apply for a Local Efficiency Achievement Program implementation grant from the state Department of Community Affairs on behalf of Pleasantville and a group of other cities that are all participating in a shared-services agreement. The council also introduced an ordinance, expanding where marijuana businesses will be allowed to operate in certain designated areas.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

