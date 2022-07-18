Concerns over new voting laws a hot topic among NAACP members

ATLANTIC CITY — About a dozen people attending the NAACP Convention Monday heard professional opinions about how new voting laws will have a grim effect on minorities and people with disabilities unless they're able to be overturned.

"These laws should be invalid under a rational basis because I can't see a rational basis for these laws," said Gary Bledsoe, chairperson of the Texas NAACP Legal Redress, while giving the group a presentation virtually.

A virtual panel spoke on Monday morning before Vice President Kamala Harris' address as part of the 113th Annual NAACP Convention's programming.

Bledsoe and others speaking over a Zoom call discussed numerous changes to voting rights and registration ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November as Republicans look to gain leverage throughout the country.

Several states, including Texas, have enacted laws that Bledsoe and many argue disproportionally affect Black and Latino voters.

The laws' critics and Democratic lawmakers have argued that Republican-led states have created these laws to gain an advantage as they look to regain seats in the U.S. House and Senate, ultimately returning the party's management to both chambers, the panelists said.

Texas' legislation limits early voting times, which Bledsoe says are particularly utilized by Black and minority voters. They also limit how public officials encourage people to vote. Defying the new regulations can result in criminal charges, he said.

"The laws that are being designed today are all interlocked," Bledsoe said. "There's indeed a strategy that's been put together in order to provide a permanent, hostile takeover of the country and overthrow democracy."

Bledsoe finds the growing trend in voter laws across multiple states worrisome, but there's hope they may be overturned through legal challenges.

Florida, like Texas, is another state that has tightened voting laws.

Khalilah Spencer, chairperson of the Michigan NAACP Legal Redress, highlighted portions of the legislation package Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law, particularly with mail-in ballots.

Under Florida law, various identification information, including a driver's license number and last four digits of a social security number, is needed for a Sunshine State voter to request a vote-by-mail ballot. The law also only allows requests for a vote-by-mail ballot for the next general election cycle, rather than two, Spencer said.

Spencer also highlighted legal fights to have Florida's legislation overturned.

Florida's laws have been challenged for the opinion they unjustly target Black voters. However, the law was permitted to be reinstated in May after a federal appeals court granted Florida’s request to reinstate portions of the law.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said that Judge Mark Walker’s March ruling that the law intentionally targeted Black voters was flawed. The three-judge panel said there wasn’t evidence the law was passed with the intent to discriminate, and issued the stay as an appeal continues.

Walker overturned a provision of the law limiting when people could use a drop box to submit their ballot, along with a section prohibiting anyone from engaging with people waiting to vote. Walker said the latter provision “discourages groups who give food, water, and other forms of encouragement to voters waiting in long lines from continuing to do so.”

While legal fights against voting laws throughout the country continue, the panelists say voters should unify ahead of November to inform each other about ballot places and other voting means. Having a strong voter backbone is crucial in preserving democracy," said Marcia Johnson-Blanco, of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Local elections, Spencer said, aren't emphasized enough, and ultimately make a difference in the government. Communities across the country are presidential-election centric and don't concentrate on how local legislators impact well beings.

"If we can get back to those basics, we can make an impact because those are the people we can know, those are the people we can influence," Spencer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.