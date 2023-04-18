VINELAND — The CompleteCare Health Network earned the loyalty of Terri Sullivan over the years.

Sullivan, who lives here, used to visit the CompleteCare location in Millville for her medical care. A couple of her girlfriends, who lived in Millville, received their health care there and told her about it.

This was during a period of time when she had no health insurance, but it still provided service to her.

Sullivan has health insurance coverage currently and makes use of the CompleteCare Health Network campus here. She stayed with CompleteCare because she liked the service she received from the company in Millville.

"I would recommend them to folks that need it. They're not all about the money," Sullivan said.

The CompleteCare Health Network, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was founded in Bridgeton and to other cities in Cumberland, Cape May and Gloucester counties.

The CompleteCare Health Network is a federally qualified health center and is the second largest in the state, Curtis Edwards, president and chief executive officer, Complete Care Health Network, said.

Health Center Program Award recipients are community-based health care providers that receive funds from the federal Health Resources & Services Administration Health Center Program to provide care services to in underserved areas.

They must meet a stringent set of requirements including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and number of children and operating under a governing board that includes patients.

Every New Jersey county has a health care service that accepts patients who have affordability issues, Edwards said.

CompleteCare sees many Medicaid patients, Edwards said. The network works with local businesses and farms to provide for the areas seasonal workers and migrants across multiple industries.

The outreach workers, who visit the camps where the migrants stay, are all bilingual, Edwards said.

Currently, CompleteCare has five school-based health centers serving school children at Bridgeton High School, Vineland High School, Cumberland Regional High School, Broad Street School in Bridgeton and Downe Township Schools.

Besides school-based health centers, CompleteCare funds special programs to bring underserved school children to local health centers for medical and dental care. Some might be unserved without the company's intervention.

Some of the patients who make use of CompleteCare choose between spending money to eat versus seeing a doctor, and the delay in receiving medical care can lead to the worsening of such chronic illnesses as opioid addiction and HIV, Edwards said.

"Chronic conditions are one of our specialties," Edwards said.

On a recent Tuesday, nurse practitioner Nicole Babel, 31, of Sicklerville, located in both Camden and Gloucester counties, used a manual blood pressure monitor to check for hypertension, also known as high or raised blood pressure, in patients at the Complete Care Health Campus here.

Babel became familiar with CompleteCare through her mother, who worked for the company in the past and is employed by them now at Vineland RiteCare.

Babel said she feels very fortunate that she has worked for CompleteCare for the past four years as she has learned and grown through the diverse slew of issues and concerns that she has to deal with.

"Their mission is really good. They provide care for an underserved community," Babel said.

CompleteCare has a mobile unit with a dedicated staff with that can visit migrant workers who work early or late, which also stops by affordable housing complexes and at faith-based organizations, Edwards said.

"A lot of people don't know this service is available to them," Edwards said.

CompleteCare makes assessments of every community that it serves, Edwards said.

In the case of Gloucester County, CompleteCare is looking to open a men's health center in a building that it owns by December 2024, Edwards said. In Bridgeton, the company wants to move its OB/GYN and dental to a property its owns in the future, he said.

The majority of referrals, for such medical procedures as childbirth, are made to either Shore Medical Center in Somers Point or Inspira Medical Center here, Edwards said.

CompleteCare's relationship with its Cumberland County health care service, Inspira, has evolved over time, Edwards said.

Edwards, who has been CEO for 8 years and with the organization for 20 years, said CompleteCare never had a willing partner until Amy B. Mansue was appointed as Inspira's president and chief executive officer in 2020.

"There a lot of things we partner with them on (currently). We can do more together," Edwards said.