VINELAND — The CompleteCare Health Network earned the loyalty of Terri Sullivan over the years.

Sullivan, of Vineland, used to visit the CompleteCare location in Millville for her medical care. A couple of her girlfriends, who lived in Millville, received care there and told her about it.

This was during a period when Sullivan had no health insurance, but it still provided service to her.

Sullivan has health insurance coverage currently and uses the CompleteCare campus here. She stayed with CompleteCare because she liked the service she received from the company in Millville.

"I would recommend them to folks that need it. They're not all about the money," Sullivan said.

The CompleteCare Health Network, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was founded in Bridgeton and has since spread to other towns in Cumberland, Cape May and Gloucester counties.

CompleteCare is a federally qualified health center and is the second largest in the state, said Curtis Edwards, president and CEO.

Health Center Program Award recipients, like CompleteCare, are community-based health care providers that receive funds from the federal Health Resources & Services Administration Health Center Program to provide services in underserved areas. They must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and number of children, and operating under a governing board that includes patients.

Every New Jersey county has a health care service that accepts patients who have affordability issues, Edwards said.

CompleteCare sees many Medicaid patients, Edwards said. The network works with local businesses and farms to provide for the area's seasonal workers and migrants across multiple industries.

The outreach workers who visit the camps where the migrants stay are all bilingual, Edwards said.

CompleteCare has five school-based health centers serving children at Bridgeton High School, Vineland High School, Cumberland Regional High School, the Broad Street School in Bridgeton and Downe Township Schools.

Besides school-based health centers, CompleteCare funds programs to bring underserved school children to local health centers for medical and dental care. Some might be unserved without the company's intervention.

Some of the patients who use CompleteCare choose between spending money to eat and seeing a doctor, and the delay in receiving medical care can lead to the worsening of chronic illnesses such as opioid addiction and HIV, Edwards said.

"Chronic conditions are one of our specialties," he said.

CompleteCare assesses the needs of every community it serves, Edwards said.

In Gloucester County, CompleteCare is looking to open a men's health center in a building it owns by December 2024, Edwards said. In Bridgeton, the company wants to move its OB/GYN and dental divisions to a property it owns.

On a recent Tuesday, nurse practitioner Nicole Babel, 31, of Sicklerville, used a manual blood pressure monitor to check for hypertension in patients at the Vineland CompleteCare Health Campus.

Babel became familiar with CompleteCare through her mother, who worked for the company in the past and is employed by them now at Vineland RiteCare.

Babel said she feels very fortunate that she has worked for CompleteCare for the past four years.

"Their mission is really good. They provide care for an underserved community," she said.

CompleteCare has a mobile unit with a dedicated staff that can visit migrant workers who work early or late as well as affordable housing complexes and faith-based organizations, Edwards said.

"A lot of people don't know this service is available to them," he said.