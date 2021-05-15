Complaint alleges Callaway assisted with large number of new-ballot requests

The sheer number of ballots Callaway helped voters apply for in less than a month shows how many people the organizer has direct access to and why both parties have used his get-out-the-vote services for decades.

It is unknown how many ballot applications or actual ballots Callaway assisted in filling out during the entire election season as the data requested by the complainant was limited in scope.

Until recently, it has been Republicans who have sought investigations into Callaway’s practices and accused him of improperly handling vote-by-mail ballots. Callaway has mostly worked for Democrats but has recently begun working more for Republicans and criticizing the Democratic party for taking Black voters for granted.

“I thought they said they wanted all votes to count,” Callaway said of the Democrats concerned with his tactics.

State law does limit the number of ballots messengers or bearers can handle for other voters to three.

Messengers deliver new or replacement vote-by-mail ballots to voters, and bearers deliver them from the voter to the Board of Elections for counting.