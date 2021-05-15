Complaint alleges Callaway assisted with large number of new-ballot requests

Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway personally assisted at least 125 people with filling out requests for new or replacement mail-in ballots in the waning days of the November election, according to a recent complaint sent to the state Attorney General’s Office by an active member of the Democratic Party in Atlantic County.
The ballots were virtually all delivered to voters via messengers and returned via drop boxes around the county from mid-October to Election Day on Nov. 3, according to data from the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
Callaway said Thursday there is no legal limit on the number of ballot applications with which a registered voter may assist.
“If that’s a problem, they need to change the law. I’m in compliance,” Callaway said.
The complainant, who requested anonymity to avoid retaliation, is asking the state’s highest law enforcement officer to look into Callaway’s tactics, saying some of those seeking new ballots were found to have already sent ballots back and others were ineligible to vote in Atlantic County.
However, the majority of ballots with which Callaway assisted applications were deemed valid and accepted for counting.
The Attorney General’s office does not comment on complaints or investigations, but The Press was provided a copy of the complaint letter as well as Board of Elections documents that back up the claims.
The sheer number of ballots Callaway helped voters apply for in less than a month shows how many people the organizer has direct access to and why both parties have used his get-out-the-vote services for decades.
It is unknown how many ballot applications or actual ballots Callaway assisted in filling out during the entire election season as the data requested by the complainant was limited in scope.
Until recently, it has been Republicans who have sought investigations into Callaway’s practices and accused him of improperly handling vote-by-mail ballots. Callaway has mostly worked for Democrats but has recently begun working more for Republicans and criticizing the Democratic party for taking Black voters for granted.
“I thought they said they wanted all votes to count,” Callaway said of the Democrats concerned with his tactics.
State law does limit the number of ballots messengers or bearers can handle for other voters to three.
Messengers deliver new or replacement vote-by-mail ballots to voters, and bearers deliver them from the voter to the Board of Elections for counting.
The legal limit was first set at 10, then in 2015, it was limited further to three through legislation sponsored by then-state Sen. Jim Whelan, D-Atlantic. Both times, limits imposed were in response to large numbers of Callaway family members acting as bearers or messengers for dozens of voters at a time when there was no limit — then for the legal limit of 10 until the limit was dropped further.
Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman acknowledged that Democrats are angry with Callaway after he worked to help reelect U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in 2020.
And Suleiman called both political parties hypocritical for criticizing Callaway when he works for the other side, and staying quiet about his methods when he works for them.
But Suleiman said it might be a good idea to put limits on the number of ballot applications and ballots with which a single person can assist, and to consider limiting assistors to those who are family members or caretakers of the voters.
“Especially now in light of mostly bogus claims about voter fraud and voter suppression we’ve seen nationally, shenanigans like this don’t really serve anyone’s purposes,” Suleiman said when asked about the practice of assisting with so many applications. “To be an assistor for that many voters — there is no reason.”
He said assistors are meant for those who are infirm, disabled, who physically have a difficult time or cannot fill out a ballot.
“It is not meant for able-bodied folks to have someone else fill it out for them,” Suleiman said.
“Read the application,” Callaway said of the application for ballots when asked if the voters had good reasons for needing assistance.
The vote-by-mail ballot application states any assistor must provide his/her name and address and date for when the assistance was provided. The ballot application does not require reasons to use an assistor.
In last year’s congressional race, Callaway worked for Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy in the primary, then for Republican incumbent Van Drew in the general election, in which Van Drew defeated Kennedy. Van Drew paid Callaway more than $120,000, according to his filings with the Federal Election Commission.
It is unknown how much, if anything, Kennedy paid him, as the payments were not obvious on her FEC filings.
Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, a Republican, lost his 2017 bid for reelection and accused Callaway of paying for votes for his opponent Frank Gilliam. Guardian attempted to get law enforcement to investigate, without success.
Callaway later said he regretted working to elect Gilliam. Callaway and Gilliam had a well-publicized falling out over money issues soon after Gilliam’s election, after which Callaway began criticizing him.
Gilliam resigned from office in 2019 after pleading guilty to stealing more than $80,000 from a youth basketball league.
Former council President (and now Atlantic City Mayor) Marty Small Sr., with whom Callaway has a long-running feud and with whom he is embroiled now in a slander lawsuit, was first appointed to succeed Gilliam and then won election to complete his term, which ends this year. He is now in a Democratic primary race for election to his first four-year term. Callaway supports a Small opponent, former firefighter Tom Foley, who also has been an Atlantic County freeholder and state assemblyman.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
