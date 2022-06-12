Competitor from Delaware dies at Escape the Cape Triathlon

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 70-plus-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, who was participating at the Escape the Cape Triathlon on Sunday morning died, police said.

The man, who remained unidentified by police, was competing in the Open Water Classic competition at the event.

Police said the athlete had nearly completed the classic swim portion of the race when he was spotted in distress by lifeguards near the swim finish around 8:30 a.m.

He was taken from the water near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR, attempting to resuscitate him, police said. He was transported by an on-site ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“I’m heartbroken,” Stephen Del Monte, CEO of DelMoSports LLC and the event's organizer, said in a news release. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Proper safety precautions were followed, police said. A medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy. Further information will be provided when made available by the family and authorities, police said.

This is the ninth year the event has gone on at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. The 1-mile swim starts with competitors making the 16-foot jump off of one of the ferries into the water.

