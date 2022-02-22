Company that owns proposed Pleasantville trash transfer site fined for labor violations

PLEASANTVILLE — The state has fined James DiNatale's Site Enterprises Inc. and ordered it to pay $112,290 to 23 laborers for wage and hour violations on three public works projects, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

DiNatale is president of Site Enterprises and owns the former Press of Atlantic City editorial and printing property on Washington Avenue, where his RGC3 LLC wants to run a transfer station to ship construction debris to Ohio via the train line that runs by the site.

"The bookkeeper messed up," DiNatale said by phone Tuesday. "We paid what we had to pay."

According to the department's Wage & Hour Compliance Division, Site Enterprises failed to pay prevailing wages, did not keep accurate certified payrolls and misclassified employees as independent contractors, depriving them of medical benefits, earned sick leave and more.

Employee complaints resulted in the findings last month, the department said in a news release.

The company paid a fine of $46,000 and has agreed to an 18-month voluntary prohibition on public work, DOL said.

The projects were asbestos removal at Kean University in Union, an emergency housing demolition in Camden, and asbestos abatement and demolition in East Orange, Essex County.

Supporters of DiNatale's plan to build a trash transfer station to accept construction debris and send it out of state through a train line on site have billed it as providing jobs and much-needed income for the city.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward said she had no comment as she was unaware of the DOL action.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority has opposed the plan, saying it would deprive the ACUA landfill of needed income and drive up tipping fees for municipalities to dispose of their trash.

DiNatale, however, said while municipal tipping fees for residential trash are the lowest in the state, the fees for disposing of construction debris are among the highest.

In effect, he said, high tipping fees for contractors have subsidized municipal fees, keeping them artificially low and putting a large burden on companies in the construction and demolition businesses.

