Company owner: Concrete collapse led to fatal fall at Ocean City amusement park

050322-pac-nws-fall

Emergency crews responded to Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Monday after a worker fell from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — The president of a contracting company said Tuesday that a worker’s fatal fall May 2 occurred when a concrete platform collapsed underneath a lift he was on at Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk.

Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, Salem County, was pronounced dead at Shore Medical Center after the fall earlier this month. City officials have said he died of his injuries from the fall. His obituary also states that he died from injuries sustained in an industrial work accident.

Sanger was vice president and a partner with Cargo Tech International Inc. of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, which was working on the rides at the amusement park in preparation for the season.

“Bob’s my partner. He was working on the rides when the platform gave way,” Shane Smith, the company president, said when contacted Tuesday.

He said Sanger was finished working on the Ferris wheel at the park and began to lower and relocate the lift when the concrete on which it was parked collapsed.

“The concrete platform gave way. The high reach collapsed down through the hole,” Smith said. “He went to move the machine, and it fell.”

Smith was not at the site when the accident occurred but was filled in by other crew members. He said Tuesday he had few other details about the accident, saying he has been told little by investigators.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. A spokesperson for OSHA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday but told another news outlet that investigators have six months to reach a conclusion.

Jay Gillian, the Ocean City mayor and president of the company that operates the amusement park, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. On the day of the accident, Gillian posted to the park’s Facebook page that the company would cooperate with “all appropriate authorities” to investigate the accident and would release more details when it becomes available.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Gillian wrote in announcing the death on the Wonderland page.

In April, Wonderland announced it was teaming up with the owners of the Icona hotel chain to enhance the Boardwalk amusement park. Eustace Mita, chairman and CEO of Icona Resorts and an Ocean City resident of more than 40 years, could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Sanger’s obituary describes him as a welder/fabricator who enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and boating, and working in his garage. He is survived by his wife, Jan Sanger, a daughter and son-in-law, a grandson and other family members.

