SEA ISLE CITY — The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined a contractor more than $18,000 for violating multiple procedural standards at the time of a balcony collapse in February that led to a worker’s death.

The federal agency issued the fines to Ferguson Contracting Inc. of Yardley, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 23, nearly six months after Jose Pereira died while working at the Spinnaker Condominiums with several others.

The citations are the result of an investigation that immediately followed the accident. Investigators were given a six-month timeframe to complete their analysis, OSHA spokesperson Leni Forsten previously said.

OSHA reprimanded the company for poor preparatory work before starting what the agency said was a project to restore cement balconies attached to the building that involved cutting away at the structures.

Ferguson has 15 business days to pay its fine, according to OSHA’s citation notice obtained Monday. It also was given a Tuesday deadline to make some of the corrections related to the violations.

Ferguson did not respond to a request for comment.

The agency said Ferguson broke the Occupational Safety Act of 1970. The company didn’t have the balconies inspected “by a competent person as the work progressed to determine if shoring or bracing was needed,” resulting in a fine of about $4,688, one of three of the stiffest penalties issued against it.

OSHA also fined Ferguson that same amount for not instructing its employees properly on avoiding unsafe conditions at the worksite and improper issue of lifelines for fall protection.

Ferguson also faces fines of about $2,000 for not identifying respiratory hazards and weighing their risks. The company also did not maintain on site a “written hazard communication program” related to those hazards, OSHA said.

OSHA did not fine Ferguson for two other violations tied to not maintaining a safety data sheet for chemicals and not properly training its employees to handle hazardous materials.

Fergson has until Tuesday to correct two items. The remaining ones must be corrected by Sept. 19, according to OSHA’s filing.

Pereira, 43, of Philadelphia, was on the seventh-floor balcony of the Spinnaker’s south tower Feb. 24 when the eighth-floor balcony split from the building, falling on top of him and crushing him.

First responders worked into the night to recover his body.

Both buildings were closed but were reopened about a month later. A review of their structural integrity found they were stable enough to house tenants, but refurbishing projects were recommended to preserve their strength.

Months later, neither balcony involved in the collapse has been replaced. A balcony near the building’s bottom floor also continues to be held up by wooden supports.

Karim Kaspar, an attorney representing the Spinnaker, said in April that aspects of the project done by the employees were not in the desired scope of work asked for by the condominium management.

Spinnaker’s association had authorized work by Ferguson addressing needs to both the pool and balconies, Kaspar said. Ferguson frequented the Spinnaker for about seven to eight years before the collapse to work, he said.

Immediately after the collapse, the city’s construction office issued stop-work orders, with officials believing Ferguson did not have proper permitting to perform the job.

