Compact storm set rainfall record set at Atlantic City International Airport Sunday but spared nearby

Rainfall at Atlantic City International Airport broke the county daily rainfall record Sunday, but the deluge was so concentrated that most of you in surrounding areas probably didn’t notice.
The airport reported 3.52 inches of rain Sunday, breaking the old record of 2.81 inches of rain set back in 1962, according to the National Weather Service. Observations at the airport go back to 1943.
Not only that, but 3.25 inches of that rain fell between 12:54 to 1:54 p.m. That extreme rainfall amount had just about less than a 1% chance of happening at the airport this year.
While that kind of rainfall certainly helps clear drought woes, most of the region barely saw a drop. Cape May, most of Cumberland and Atlantic County south of the airport remain in a moderate drought according to the United States Drought Monitor.
Volunteer observation rain gauge sites in Absecon and Egg Harbor City only picked up 0.01 and 0.02 inches of rain, respectively, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS). CoCoRaHS is the nation’s largest network of voluntary observers and has been used to determine weather records.
Only Hamilton Township’s CoCoRaHS gauge on the Egg Harbor side of Hamilton Township (2.26 inches), Port Republic (0.85 inches) and Estell Manor (0.45 inches) saw appreciable rain in Atlantic County. No measurable rain fell from Cape May, or along the coast into Point Pleasant in Ocean County. Hammonton also saw no rain.
While this uneven distribution of rain is common in the summertime, this summer has had some extreme cases of isolated rainfall.
On Aug. 22, the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township, along with Surf City and Harvey Cedars all picked up over 4.5 inches of rainfall in a historic heavy rain event. Harvey Cedars had a 0.1% annual chance of getting 2.16 inches of rain in 15 minutes, which they did. However, in Atlantic, Ocean, Cape May and Cumberland counties, only nine of the roughly 55 CoCoRaHS locations picked up more than a half inch of rain.
Events like this have led to a “feast or famine” scenario this summer in New Jersey, where some 6.3 million residents are living in drought, while the remaining 2.5 million residents are drought free.
A July 30 to Aug. 28 look at weather stations with continuous records statewide shows Atlantic City International Airport has picked up the most precipitation in the state, with 4.25 inches of rain. That’s more than seven times the lowest.
Meanwhile, in Margate, only 0.58 inches of rain has fallen. Second and third lowest in the state are Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City and Ocean City.
Drought is typically cured by a widespread rain event or rain events. Between the second half of August and the first half of October, that’s typically done by active or remnant tropical systems.
However, with a very quiet Atlantic Hurricane Season so far, that widespread rain has not come. As of Aug. 29, only three named storms have formed. That’s two weeks behind schedule. By Aug. 29, the sixth name storm of the hurricane season would have occurred. Danielle is the fourth named storm in the 2022 list.
That leaves New Jersey at the whims of weak cold fronts and summertime pop-up thunderstorms to deliver rain. Couple that with well below-average water temperature for much of July and early August, Atlantic City reported temperatures in the 50s at times, and the high moisture content needed for storms was not there.
The tropics are heating up, here are the 2022 Atlantic storm names, forecast
Click below to see the hurricane season forecast by Colorado State University
Colorado State University has updated their forecast for the 2022 hurricane season, showing a shift downward in the final expected totals.
18 named storms, tropical storms or hurricanes are now expanded. That's still above the 14.4 1991-2020 average and a downward move from the initial 19 forecast issued on April 7.
Of those 18, eight look to be hurricanes, with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. That's one less than the initial outlook.
Half of those, four are expected to be major hurricanes, category three, four or five storms. That's the same as the initial forecast.
Colorado State also breaks down the season by risk to land from a tropical system. New Jersey has a 33% chance of a tropical storm being within 50 miles of land, with a 10% risk of a hurricane.
The initial outlook was slightly higher, at 35% and 11%, respectively.
The main reason for the downward shift in season projections is that sea surface temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, roughly from 20 to 35 degrees north latitude (North Carolina is about 35 degrees north), are cooler than average.
Still, warm tropical waters and a lack of change of winds with height, wind shear, promote a more active than usual season.
Alex - Used
Alex was formerly known as Agatha as it strengthened in the Pacific Hurricane Basin. It then crossed over Central America and went into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it wouldn't be until it was east of Florida that it became the first named tropical storm of the year, passing near Bermuda on June 5-6.
Bonnie - Used
Bonnie formed near the east coast of Panama on July 1. Bonnie developed unusually south for a tropical system.
Colin - Used
Danielle
Earl
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Martin replaces Hurricane Matthew, which was retired by the WMO from the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Nicole
When is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic?
Owen
Owen replaces Hurricane Otto, which was retired by the WMO after the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Paula
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
Here's the 2022 list in one graphic
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names
AccuWeather also predicts an above average hurricane season, they talked with us
Expect another above-average tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey will need to watch for a close call. 16 to 20 tropical storms, 6 to 8 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them major hurricanes is expected. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has long-time AccuWeather tropical expert Dan Kottlowski on the podcast to talk about that, growing up in rural Indiana and his map splits of the Garden State.
Subscribe to the Something in the Air podcasts wherever you get them. New episodes are released the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
