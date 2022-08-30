Compact storm set rainfall record set at Atlantic City International Airport Sunday but spared nearby

Rainfall at Atlantic City International Airport broke the county daily rainfall record Sunday, but the deluge was so concentrated that most of you in surrounding areas probably didn’t notice.

The airport reported 3.52 inches of rain Sunday, breaking the old record of 2.81 inches of rain set back in 1962, according to the National Weather Service. Observations at the airport go back to 1943.

Not only that, but 3.25 inches of that rain fell between 12:54 to 1:54 p.m. That extreme rainfall amount had just about less than a 1% chance of happening at the airport this year.

While that kind of rainfall certainly helps clear drought woes, most of the region barely saw a drop. Cape May, most of Cumberland and Atlantic County south of the airport remain in a moderate drought according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Volunteer observation rain gauge sites in Absecon and Egg Harbor City only picked up 0.01 and 0.02 inches of rain, respectively, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS). CoCoRaHS is the nation’s largest network of voluntary observers and has been used to determine weather records.

Only Hamilton Township’s CoCoRaHS gauge on the Egg Harbor side of Hamilton Township (2.26 inches), Port Republic (0.85 inches) and Estell Manor (0.45 inches) saw appreciable rain in Atlantic County. No measurable rain fell from Cape May, or along the coast into Point Pleasant in Ocean County. Hammonton also saw no rain.

While this uneven distribution of rain is common in the summertime, this summer has had some extreme cases of isolated rainfall.

On Aug. 22, the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township, along with Surf City and Harvey Cedars all picked up over 4.5 inches of rainfall in a historic heavy rain event. Harvey Cedars had a 0.1% annual chance of getting 2.16 inches of rain in 15 minutes, which they did. However, in Atlantic, Ocean, Cape May and Cumberland counties, only nine of the roughly 55 CoCoRaHS locations picked up more than a half inch of rain.

Events like this have led to a “feast or famine” scenario this summer in New Jersey, where some 6.3 million residents are living in drought, while the remaining 2.5 million residents are drought free.

A July 30 to Aug. 28 look at weather stations with continuous records statewide shows Atlantic City International Airport has picked up the most precipitation in the state, with 4.25 inches of rain. That’s more than seven times the lowest.

Meanwhile, in Margate, only 0.58 inches of rain has fallen. Second and third lowest in the state are Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City and Ocean City.

Drought is typically cured by a widespread rain event or rain events. Between the second half of August and the first half of October, that’s typically done by active or remnant tropical systems.

However, with a very quiet Atlantic Hurricane Season so far, that widespread rain has not come. As of Aug. 29, only three named storms have formed. That’s two weeks behind schedule. By Aug. 29, the sixth name storm of the hurricane season would have occurred. Danielle is the fourth named storm in the 2022 list.

That leaves New Jersey at the whims of weak cold fronts and summertime pop-up thunderstorms to deliver rain. Couple that with well below-average water temperature for much of July and early August, Atlantic City reported temperatures in the 50s at times, and the high moisture content needed for storms was not there.

