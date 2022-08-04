Community walk introduces top cops to Atlantic City residents

ATLANTIC CITY — A large group of law enforcement officers, elected officials and community activists walked through several housing complexes here Thursday evening, talking to residents and giving out oranges and other snacks.

“Our goal was to have the community meet top law enforcement officials in a non-threatening manner,” said Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz.

State Attorney General nominee Matt Platkin was there, as was Atlantic County Prosecutor nominee William Reynolds.

Both are on the schedule for the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee to vote on their nominations by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday.

It was the 7th annual community walk sponsored by the Atlantic City NAACP, the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community and the Fellowship of Churches of South Jersey.

Some residents of Stanley Holmes Village, an Atlantic City Housing Authority complex, were sitting outside to try to catch a breeze or watching kids play in kiddie pools. They were visited by about 100 walk participants.

Keisha Tolson was outside with her 1-year-old grandson, and said the community walks often stop in Stanley Holmes.

“It’s a good idea,” she said of the outreach to residents.

But she said she already knows many of the officials and police officers.

“I went to school with her,” she said of one city officer.

Platkin said after the walk it was an important effort, but what matters is how police officers conduct themselves year-round.

“Continue this work every day,” Platkin said. “When people see you in uniform, they should see you this way.”

Reynolds said his office, which sent many representatives to the walk, is there to help in any way.

“We want to make Atlantic City and Atlantic County a better, cleaner, safer place to live and visit,” Reynolds said.

The State Police also sent representatives.

Also on the walk was Acting Police Chief James Sarkos, State Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic; and Assembly members Eric Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; and Council members LaToya Dunston and Muhammad Zia.