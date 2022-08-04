 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community walk introduces top cops to Atlantic City residents

  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY — A large group of law enforcement officers, elected officials and community activists walked through several housing complexes here Thursday evening, talking to residents and giving out oranges and other snacks.

“Our goal was to have the community meet top law enforcement officials in a non-threatening manner,” said Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz.

State Attorney General nominee Matt Platkin was there, as was Atlantic County Prosecutor nominee William Reynolds.

Both are on the schedule for the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee to vote on their nominations by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday.

It was the 7th annual community walk sponsored by the Atlantic City NAACP, the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community and the Fellowship of Churches of South Jersey.

People are also reading…

Some residents of Stanley Holmes Village, an Atlantic City Housing Authority complex, were sitting outside to try to catch a breeze or watching kids play in kiddie pools. They were visited by about 100 walk participants.

Keisha Tolson was outside with her 1-year-old grandson, and said the community walks often stop in Stanley Holmes.

“It’s a good idea,” she said of the outreach to residents.

But she said she already knows many of the officials and police officers.

“I went to school with her,” she said of one city officer.

Platkin said after the walk it was an important effort, but what matters is how police officers conduct themselves year-round.

“Continue this work every day,” Platkin said. “When people see you in uniform, they should see you this way.”

Reynolds said his office, which sent many representatives to the walk, is there to help in any way.

“We want to make Atlantic City and Atlantic County a better, cleaner, safer place to live and visit,” Reynolds said.

The State Police also sent representatives.

Also on the walk was Acting Police Chief James Sarkos, State Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic; and Assembly members Eric Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; and Council members LaToya Dunston and Muhammad Zia.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox stigma causing low demand in testing

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News