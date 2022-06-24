Community raises money for family displaced by Ventnor fire

VENTNOR — Community members have joined together to help a family that lost everything in a blaze Saturday night on Ventnor Avenue.

Several residents were affected or displaced by the fire in the 5200 block that broke out about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire engulfed the U-Mango bubble tea restaurant and displaced three households living at the property, Ventnor Deputy Fire Chief Brady Middlesworth said earlier this week. Middlesworth said all three had either been relocated to shelter provided by family or the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

One of those displaced families was the Sanchez-Moreno family.

The Sanchez-Moreno family, consisting of Odon Sanchez, his wife and daughter, evacuated their home immediately to escape the billowing smoke and flames. While they made it out safely, the fire incinerated all of their belongings, including their clothes, cellphones, work tools, money, important documents and other essentials.

Fire destroys property, displaces families in Ventnor VENTNOR — A fire broke out on the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue over the weekend, causing sev…

In the aftermath, members of the community and others willing to help have banded together to assist the family.

“Thank God that everything is calming down now,” Sanchez said Wednesday about how he and his family were feeling after the fire. “We feel better knowing the community is helping us out.”

The family received emergency assistance from the American Red Cross along with help from the Ventnor community, neighbors and officials such as Emily Christian of the Ventnor Business Association, in the form of gift cards, clothes, food, temporary housing and other assistance, according to a GoFundMe page created to help the family.

El Pueblo Unido NJ, a nonprofit based in Atlantic City, started the GoFundMe for the family seeking $10,000 to help them find a new apartment, pay rent and replace lost items. As of Thursday afternoon, they’d raised more than $5,700.

A representative for El Pueblo Unido said they were collaborating with Jewish Family Service to find and finance a new apartment for the family, providing them with rental assistance.

“Our priority is looking for an apartment. It’s not easy, but with the help of the community we’re continuing to move forward,” said Sanchez. “Thank you to the community of Ventnor, Atlantic City and all the other people we don’t know that have been helping us.”

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.