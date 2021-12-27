Community mourns death of Vineland's Depression Palace restoration leader

Kevin Kirchner, a man who dedicated his later years to the restoration of an historic Vineland landmark, died Friday of COVID-19.
For over two decades, Kirchner had been leading efforts to restore the Palace of Depression in Vineland. The Palace of Depression, also known as the Depression Palace, was erected in 1929 by George Daynor a man who moved to Vineland during the onset of the Great Depression. Daynor built the palace of clay and scrap, soon making it a home for himself and opening it to the public as a roadside attraction.
Kirchner was among those enthralled by Daynor’s efforts. In a previous interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Kirchner recalled how Daynor would scare him when he visited the palace as a boy in the 1950s, and had held the palace close to heart ever since.
The Palace of Depression gradually fell into disrepair. Daynor died in 1964 and Vineland opted to demolish much of the palace five years later in 1969, having deemed the property dilapidated and a public hazard.
Kirchner’s involvement with restoring the Depression Palace got its start when he was working as the licensing & inspection director for Vineland in the late 1990s. With city officials planning to tear down what remained of the palace and sell the land it was on, Kirchner pledged to restore the attraction instead. He soon became the president of the Palace of Depression Restoration Association, and worked to rebuild the palace over the course of about 20 years. Like its original builder, Kirchner made use of scrap materials from the surrounding area, including debris from the Levoy Theatre in Millville, which itself was restored.
After countless hours of work, Kirchner created a new Depression Palace, ensuring the historic landmark would stand for years to come. He would give tours of the palace to the public dressed as Daynor, trying to connect people to the history of their community.
A Dec. 25 post on the Palace of Depression Facebook page announced Kirchner’s death. It said that work on the palace would continue in commemoration of Kirchner.
“Kevin will always be remembered for his portrayal of George Daynor, as well as his true love and passion for bringing back and restoring The Palace,” Kirchner said. “In Kevin’s honor, we here at The Palace will continue his legacy and will continue the work on The Palace and hopefully get it re-opened to the Public soon.”
Kristian Kirchner, Kevin's son, helped his father lead the Palace of Depression restoration efforts.