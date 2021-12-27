Community mourns death of Vineland's Depression Palace restoration leader

Kevin Kirchner, a man who dedicated his later years to the restoration of an historic Vineland landmark, died Friday of COVID-19.

For over two decades, Kirchner had been leading efforts to restore the Palace of Depression in Vineland. The Palace of Depression, also known as the Depression Palace, was erected in 1929 by George Daynor a man who moved to Vineland during the onset of the Great Depression. Daynor built the palace of clay and scrap, soon making it a home for himself and opening it to the public as a roadside attraction.

Kirchner was among those enthralled by Daynor’s efforts. In a previous interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Kirchner recalled how Daynor would scare him when he visited the palace as a boy in the 1950s, and had held the palace close to heart ever since.

The Palace of Depression gradually fell into disrepair. Daynor died in 1964 and Vineland opted to demolish much of the palace five years later in 1969, having deemed the property dilapidated and a public hazard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}