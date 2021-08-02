Community mourns child pulled from Egg Harbor City lake

ABSECON — Celebration of a successful rescue turned to heartache when an 11-year-old boy, who had been pulled from the Egg Harbor City Lake, later died.

Saul Carranza, the father of 11-year-old Jayson Carranza, has launched a Go Fund Me page seeking help covering funeral expenses for his son.

Reached on Monday, Carranza said the entire family is in mourning.

“At the moment we are not ready to speak out and ask for privacy,” he said.

Many community members expressed grief at the news.

“We’re so sorry about the loss of your sweet boy. May God help you to find peace and comfort during such a difficult time,” wrote one donor on the fundraising website page.

The family attended a church event at the lake on Sunday, July 25. According to reports from Egg Harbor City Police, the boy had been playing alone in the water before being found unresponsive. He was pulled from the water at around 4:30 p.m. and CPR was performed before Galloway Township Ambulance transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He was later taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The next morning, July 26, he was listed in stable condition.