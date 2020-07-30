Former state Sen. William Gormley and his family, along with Atlantic City attorney Lee Levine and his family, recently donated $10,000 to Margate-based Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
In addition to the financial contribution, the Gormley and Levine families gave their time to deliver bags of food to community members in need.
Each week, about 30 families are delivered food through a contactless drop-off. With a 79% increase in food pantry requests, the contribution will be used to purchase nonperishable food and other essential products to support people in need throughout Atlantic County, said Andrea Steinberg, JFS CEO.
For those looking to follow their lead, nonperishable food and other essential products are being accepted at the Galloway Township and Pleasantville police departments as well as Linwood and Ventnor city halls. For information, call 609-822-1108, ext. 249.
— Press staff reports
