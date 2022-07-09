Community Farmers Market looking to bring something new to Egg Harbor Township

Eric Tardif, a fourth grade teacher, summer camp director and head of the Atlantic Christian School Garden Club, points to some of the plants and vegetables grown in the school's garden that were for sale Saturday at the Community Farmers Market. His 10-year-old son, Dylan, helped out Saturday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Staci Steinbrecher, front, purchases a Philadelphia Eagles apron from Kathy Rosie, right, of Somers Point, on Saturday at the market.
Most farmers markets don't have the luxury of moving indoors when bad weather looms. For the Community Farmers Market, it was fortunate enough to move inside for the day Saturday.
The market, which debuted last month, is held every Saturday morning on the campus of Atlantic Christian School. On Saturday, more than a dozen tables and vendors were inside the school's gym.
The farmers market debuted June 18 and has run every Saturday, with the exception of July 2, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. There are other community farmers markets around Atlantic and Cape May counties, including longtime markets in Ocean City on Wednesdays, Margate on Thursdays, Ventnor on Fridays and Brigantine on Saturdays.
"Our main goal is to offer this to our community and do something in Egg Harbor Township," said Arzum Sanchez, who works at Atlantic Christian and was there Saturday at least two hours before the start of the market to help set up. "Ocean City, we can't compete, but that's on Wednesday. We can't compete with the Friday market in Ventnor. But I think this could possibly become something if more people knew about it."
Elaine Carroll, who practices law in Northfield with her husband, Michael, and lives in EHT, noticed her town never really had a regular farmers market. She reached out to her friend Carole Karabashian, who is the director of development and communications at Atlantic Christian, to see whether the school was interested in hosting a farmers market.
Carroll called this year the learning year. They had all the permits ready by late spring, and she is hopeful that now with the infrastructure in place, they can start reaching out to vendors in January for the 2023 season.
There were just five vendors at the soft opening June 18. The next week, there were more than 15 in the school's parking lot, where the market is normally held. Several more were planned for this Saturday — including a Williamstown poultry farm signed up for all 10 weeks that sells fresh eggs and other goods — but many backed out because of the weather.
"Each week we've grown. We had not only more vendors but more foot traffic every single week and have been getting positive feedback from the community as well as the vendors," Carroll said.
Still, there was plenty to choose from this weekend, from Root Cellar Tavern in Dorothy to Kathy's Handmade Crafts in Somers Point. Market goers could purchase children's books, homemade candles and organic fruits, vegetables and even candy.
Staci Steinbrecher, a South Jersey homeowner from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, stopped by Saturday to see what the market had to offer. She visited Kathy's Handmade Crafts' table and bought a Philadelphia Eagles patterned apron.
"I like coming down and doing this. It's right up my alley. There was an outdoor (market) that got canceled, so it was great to be able to come here," Steinbrecher said.
Kathy Rosie was running her table with sister Barbara Bohs. This was her second week this summer vending at the Community Farmers Market.
"(The organizers) are very helpful," Rosie said. "I like the variety here, and it's not always the same group of vendors. Sometimes it's different."
The Atlantic Christian Garden Club, run by fourth grade teacher and summer camp director Eric Tardif, was selling fresh cucumbers, zucchini, squash and beets among the produce. He said next week they will have zucchini bread made from the produce in the school's garden as well as purple beans and tomatoes in the coming weeks.
Tardif was there with his son, Dylan, who turns 10 on Sunday. Dylan is a student at the school and is involved in the Garden Club, which starts up in May with about 30 students and is then maintained throughout the summer by campers.
"This is a good opportunity to reach out to the community, bring vendors in, whether it's rain or shine, and still have these local small businesses be able to reach out and promote their businesses as well, which is very important to the community," Tardif said.
Community Farmers Market at Atlantic Christian School_8808.JPG
Eric Tardif, a fourth grade teacher, summer camp director and head of the Atlantic Christian School Garden Club, points to some of the plants and vegetables grown in the school's garden that were for sale Saturday at the Community Farmers Market. His 10-year-old son, Dylan, helped out Saturday.
Community Farmers Market at Atlantic Christian School_8828.JPG
The new Community Farmers Market, usually held in the parking lot of Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township, was brought into the school's gym Saturday due to inclement weather. Still, more than a dozen vendors were on hand.
Eric Tardif, a fourth grade teacher, summer camp director and head of the Atlantic Christian School Garden Club, points to some of the plants and vegetables grown in the school's garden that were for sale Saturday at the Community Farmers Market. His 10-year-old son, Dylan, helped out Saturday.
