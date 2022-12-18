Community comes together for start of Hanukkah in Margate

MARGATE — The Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center joined with the Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties to host their annual “Community Chanukah Celebration” on Sunday. Scores of families from across the area gathered at the JCC off Jerome Avenue for food, games and a menorah lighting to mark the first night of the Festival of Lights.

“The Jewish Federation is so, so proud to partner with the Milton & Betty Katz JCC and the other Jewish organizations in our community to bring the community together for a celebration,” Jewish Federation Executive Director Roberta Clark said.

Families joined in games and activities stationed inside the JCC, including face painting, a station for children to make Hanukkah cards, along with singing. Traditional Hanukkah food such as latkes and sufganiyot were served as part of the celebration as people mingled, played and danced throughout the afternoon.

Ane Johnson, who moved to Margate three years ago and is originally from Virginia, said she wanted to come out to the event to mark the holiday with her partner. She said she reveled in the chance to be part of a larger, citywide celebration.

“I wanted to share in the community of Hanukkah with my partner,” Johnson said. “I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself tonight.”

Nicole Pritz, of Linwood, came with her two children to the event, who was playing with one of their friends during the Dreidel Dash. She said the event was a way to show support for her local organizations while kicking off the holiday.

Amy Malamut, also of Linwood, said she appreciated how the event was designed for all ages and let her children come to mark the start of Hanukkah. She came with her 6-year-old daughter, Lila who was playing throughout the celebration.

“It’s a great way for them to do Hanukkah-related activities and be involved in the Jewish community,” Malamut said.

The premier event was the lighting of the menorah outside the JCC. Cantor Ralph Goren of Beth El Synagogue led the assembled faithful in the traditional blessing for the first night of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Michael Feshbach, of Beth Israel in Northfield, discussed the meaning of Hanukkah in advance of the menorah lighting. He told of the holiday’s origins in the Maccabean revolt against the oppressive rule of the Seleucid Empire in the second century BCE, which culminates in the Maccabees’ rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. With Hanukkah popularly and incorrectly reduced to the “Jewish Christmas,” Feshbach said it was important to recognize Hanukkah’s distinct message of fighting for the one’s right to celebrate one’s unique cultural traditions.

“The message of Hanukkah is it’s OK to be different,” Feshbach said.

There was plenty to get attendees in the Hanukkah spirit before the menorah lighting. Goren led the assembled crowd in reciting various Hanukkah songs, including “Ma Oz Tsur” in Hebrew, “Oh Chanukah,” “Dreydel, Dreydel” and “Ocho Kandelikas” in Ladino.

There was some competition as well. Adults and children lined up beforehand for the inaugural Dreidel Dash, a 1-mile run around the outside of the JCC. Organizers advertised the race as a “family fun” event and participants who registered in advance received a customized dreidel-themed medal at the finish line.

The JCC also organizes several area races, including the Atlantic City Marathon. Genia Bittner, a JCC assistant director who helps organize JCC races, said the Dreidel Dash was held for the first time this year. She said the JCC saw the potential of outdoor Hanukkah events after holding last year’s community celebration outside to prevent coronavirus spread and thought the run would be a good addition to the long-running event. There were about 60 registered runners.

“We thought that it might be a fun idea,” Bittner said, before thanking various other organizations who contributed to the celebration.

There were various community partners contributed as sponsors, including Beron JOAS, Board of Jewish Education, Jewish Family Service, PJ Library, Seashore Garden Living Center and the South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors. Various area synagogues also joined together to organize the celebration.

The collaboration between Jewish organizations helped expand the celebration’s reach. Moshe Brayman, of Egg Harbor Township, heard about the event through his membership at the PJ Library, which provides free books to check out for Jewish children. Brayman came with his 4-year-old daughter Ariana and said he knew it would be a welcoming environment.

“There were fun activities for kids and we knew there’d be nice people here,” Brayman said.

Sarah Rosenthal said after the lighting she was excited to come together with the community where the next generation could learn to keep the faith.

“I’m proud to be a part of this wonderful Jewish community,” Rosenthal said. “I think it’s important to bring my children into the traditions in the community, so they can take part and learn and keep these important cultural traditions going.”

Henry Rosenthal, her 7-year-old son, added he was glad to come to an event where he could “celebrate Jewish traditions with (his) friends.”

Rosenthal said it was especially important to gather as a community now in a time of rising antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League reported in its annual audit that there were 2,717 antisemitic incidents recorded in 2021, the highest annual total since the ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979. There were 370 recorded incidents in New Jersey, the highest on record for the state. That trend was underscored in recent weeks by antisemitic comments from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, which included praise for the Nazi Party and Adolf Hitler.

“Especially in these times, when there’s so much outright antisemitism, it’s important to show that we won’t back down and we’re very proud to be Jewish,” Rosenthal said.

Clark, of the Jewish Federation, shared Rosenthal’s view on the importance of holding community celebrations in defiance of hatred and oppression – something alluded in Feshbach’s Hanukkah message.

“With the rise of antisemitism in the world, we have to remember to be mindful of it and take appropriate actions and then to live Jewishly and joyously,” Clark said. “The best antidote to antisemitism is to live full Jewish lives.”

Hanukkah began this year on Sunday evening and ends on the night of Dec. 26.