Community celebrates tolerance at interfaith Thanksgiving service

LONGPORT — With incidents of bigotry and hatred capturing the nation’s attention in recent weeks, local religious leaders on Monday offered an opportunity for people to gather and celebrate unity before Thanksgiving.

An audience made up of members of different religions filled the pews of the Catholic Church of the Epiphany for an interfaith Thanksgiving service. They discussed the role of faith in their lives, the virtues of tolerance and broke bread in a pre-holiday meal.

The annual event rotates among different houses of worship each year.

Pastor Pawel Kryszkiewicz of Holy Trinity Parish, which includes the Church of the Epiphany as well as several other churches on Absecon Island, opened the ceremony with a reading of Psalm 100, which features a universal call to celebration before God and thanksgiving.

“We come from different traditions, but we focus on things uniting us," Kryszkiewicz said after the ceremony. "And you have to, I think, keep the faith alive, because that’s what’s missing from our society.”

Subsequent speakers, representing different religions, echoed themes of thanks and acceptance. They included Rabbi Emeritus Gordon Geller of Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, the Rev. Stafford Miller of Asbury United Methodist Church in Atlantic City and Rabbi Jonathan Kremer, also of Shirat Hayam, who delivered the closing remarks.

No charges in Middle Township noose display MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — There will be no charges filed in an Election Day incident in which someon…

Rabbi Michael Feshbach, of Beth Israel in Northfield, gave the keynote address. Fitting for Thanksgiving, Feshbach discussed a thesis he wrote at rabbinical school about Jewish blessings recited for different kinds of food, how the topic is explored in the Talmud and the relationship between food preparation and faith. He described the dietary diversity at his own Thanksgiving table, which involved preparing food that was vegetarian, celiac-disease sensitive and kosher.

“Juggling the needs of all who come can be a challenge. There are times it can feel like a burden,” Feshbach said. “I submit to you that this is one of the great blessings of the season, for putting food on the table for all to share, that is nothing less than an act of love.”

Anna Marie DiNardo, a parishioner at St. James Church in Ventnor, came to the service with her mother, Marie Palamaro, and sister Elia DiNardo, all of whom praised the ceremony for the variety of speakers and insights from different religious leaders.

“It’s wonderful to see these communities come together,” Anna Marie DiNardo said. “It’s just nice to bring everybody together from different faiths and different beliefs, and I think (these events) should be probably (held) more often."

Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz, who is also a city councilman and president of Masjid Muhammad in Atlantic City, attends the interfaith Thanksgiving service every year and spoke Monday about the importance of dialogue and diversity.

“People of faith, in my mind, we have to keep talking to each other, we have to keep encouraging each other, we have to increase the diversity in our area,” Shabazz said during the meal. “There are more people who want to bring people together, who are peaceful and cordial and tolerant and understanding. And this event does that.”

The service featured several recitations of patriotic speeches that emphasized the importance of diversity and freedom of religion. Pastor Vicky Ney of the New Margate Community Church read excerpts from the 1789 and 1795 Thanksgiving proclamations of President George Washington. The excerpts called for “Religious Societies and Denominations and to all persons whomsoever within the United States” to celebrate the occasion. Shabazz read an excerpt from a 2016 Thanksgiving proclamation from President Barack Obama that spoke of America’s work toward equality.

The night also included several musical performances. Toni Ann Pugliese sang “America the Beautiful,” and Teddi Fusco sang “God Bless America.” Shirat Hayam Cantor Jacqueline Menaker performed “Keep your Eyes on the Prize” with “Lo Yisa Goy” from Isiah 2:4, while Pugliese sung “Give Thanks.” The ceremony opened with the hymn “We Gather Together," with Holy Trinity Parish organist Kathleen Pignatore playing throughout.

Cantor Ralph Goren of Beth El Synagogue in Margate performed a moving rendition of “Hallelujah” with Psalm 150. People in the pews joined in to sing along.

Faith Delany, a Catholic, said she regularly attends the interfaith Thanksgiving service. She recalled one year when a rabbi visited from Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, which was the target of a mass shooting in 2018 that killed 11 people.

“I always enjoy meeting people from other churches (and other religious sites), and I’m starting to recognize more it’s fun to do that,” Delany said. “I think it’s an important thing for the community to do.”

Sarah McVey, a Catholic from Ventnor, came to the service with her longtime friend Anita Finkelstein, of Margate. She said such interfaith activities help create a unified front against hate and intolerance.

Man charged in connection with 'broad' threat to NJ synagogues A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing charges. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He's scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender. That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

“These interdenominational get-togethers are very crucial because all of us should be united against hate; everybody should help one another to promote human beings loving one another,” McVey said.

Finkelstein added she appreciated the event, especially in light of the alleged threat against New Jersey synagogues earlier this month. McVey said a message of tolerance and love was also important in light of Saturday's mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado in which five people were killed.

“We feel that everybody should have a good heart and try to be kind.” McVey said.

That message of togetherness comes at a time when anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes targeting other groups have captured national attention. In addition to the threats in New Jersey and the attack in Colorado, two men were arrested in New York City on Saturday after allegedly threatening to stage a shooting at a synagogue. One of the men was alleged to be wearing a swastika armband when he was arrested.

Feshbach said one should respond to horrific attacks by reflecting on efforts to combat hatred and inequality.

“This is incredibly important," Feshbach said. "The more we break bread together and get to know each other, the more we learn to celebrate difference and not be afraid of it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.