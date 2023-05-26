Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Events

Friday, May 26

ARTIST MARK KOSTABI IN STONE HARBOR: exhibit on display through May 29; meet contemporary artist Mark Kostabi and experience a newly curated body of work; 6 to 9 p.m. May 27, 28, meet the artist event; Ocean Galleries, 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-7777 or oceangalleries.com.

ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 2 p.m.; ceremony featuring the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Atlantic County Corrections Officers’ Honor Guard, the Sandpipers Pipes and Drums of Atlantic County and presentation of a memorial wreath; Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, located in the county park on Route 50, Estell Manor.

CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m. May 26, June 10, 23; show off your car during the Car Cruises; 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES PROGRAM: 10 a.m.; ceremony honoring 50 Atlantic County residents killed in action in Vietnam War; features Atlantic City fire and police department members, bagpipers, Last Salute funeral and honor guard with Civil War bell and cannon; Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

POLICE WELCOME CENTER GRAND OPENING: noon; grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for a Police Welcome Center outside the front of the Ocean Club Condominium’s boardwalk entrance; the Ocean Club Condominium has donated a space where police officers can house their bicycles for boardwalk patrol and take personal breaks in a private setting; Police Chief James Sarkos will be present for the ribbon cutting; 3101 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: noon; honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom; front lawn of Shore Medical Center, along Bay Avenue, Somers Point.

Saturday, May 27

FANTASY ADVENTURE FEST AT HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 1 to 5 p.m. May 27, 28; performance of "Peter Pan and the Pirates" by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; live music; performance of "The Fairy by the Well," a magical fairy tale; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-377-9125 or historicsmithville.com.

SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1 to 3 p.m. May 27, June 10, 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 19; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

UPPER TOWNSHIP STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; strawberries for sale; handmade crafts, live music, food, strawberry shortcake and ice cream; rain date May 28; Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Greenfield (Upper Township). UpperTwpHistory.org.

WALK-IN JOB SKILLS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through June 24; receive assistance with job-related tasks; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

WALK THE 9TH STREET BRIDGE RALLY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; organized by Guardians of the East Coast; raises awareness against offshore wind; meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Mark Soifer Park, 9th and Asbury; rain date June 3.

Sunday, May 28

MILITARY MUSEUM GRAND OPENING AND MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; the Simon Davies Military Museum, a private building housing the personal collection of Ocean City High School junior Simon Davies, celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and Memorial Day ceremony; public invited to attend; veterans and veteran advocates; speakers Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, Veteran Joseph Altimari and Veterans Advocate Joseph Griffies; Simon Davies Military Museum, 67 Tyler Road, Upper Township. 609-338-2586 or SimonDaviesMilitaryMuseum.com.

Monday, May 29

ATLANTIC CITY MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE: noon; keynote speaker is Atlantic City resident Sergeant Gerald R. Singer (U.S. Army - Retired); refreshments provided; in the event of rain, the program will be held at City Hall; Brown’s Memorial Park, 135 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Atlantic City; free.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 a.m. to noon; veteran's pay tribute to fallen comrades; Veteran's Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4027.

LONGPORT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; begins at 33rd Street and Atlantic Avenue, and continue up to Ventnor Avenue and then south to the Park & Gazebo at the foot of the Longport Bridge where a ceremony will be held. 609-645-3511.

MARGATE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 10 a.m.; hosted by the Margate Mothers’ Association; along Ventnor Avenue between Union Avenue and the All-Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue; parade participants will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. behind Margate City Hall on Union Avenue at the pickleball/basketball courts; 10:30 a.m. ceremony to follow at memorial.

NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 a.m.; North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will be honoring our fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues, North Wildwood.

SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m.; parade will begin at Dawes Avenue and Shore Road and proceed to City Hall, concluding with a ceremony at Patriots Park at Bethel Road and First Street; service to follow after the parade; veterans, scouts, military vehicles, antique cars, bands and decorated children’s bicycles are invited to participate. 609-833-5428.

UPPER TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will serve as host; flag presentation, Upper Township Boy Scout Troop 79 Color Guard, wreath ceremony, local dignitaries; Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.

VENTNOR MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: hosted by Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215 Ventnor; first service will be at Ventnor City Hall at 9:45 a.m. followed by a service at the Post Home at 11 a.m.; 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-703-1975 or vfw215.org.

For kids

Friday, May 26

BABY'S FIRST STORIES: 10 to 11 a.m.; rhymes, movement, and stories for little ones up to 18 months with a caregiver; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

Saturday, May 27

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

FREE FAMILY MOVIE AND LEGO PLAY: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

KIDS' EVENT: BOOK BINGO: 10 to 11 a.m.; kick off the first weekend of summer with the return of Book Bingo; a few rounds of Bingo, win books or other prizes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

LET'S GO LEGO: 11 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through Aug. 19; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY MOVIE MATINEE: 2 to 5 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SPRINGTIME STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 27, June 10, 24; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; few quick stories, songs, an easy craft, plus a treat; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TEEN BOARD GAME AND SNACK AFTERNOONS: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, May 27, June 10, 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 29; for kids and teens, ages 10 and older; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Friday, May 26

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, May 27

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through May 27; for adults and interested teens and children, ages 8 and older; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Friday, May 26

ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Sunday, May 28

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Friday, May 26

BROWN SUGAR: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Rolling Stones tribute; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $28-$35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

FIRE PIT FRIDAY & LIVE MUSIC: 4 to 8 p.m.; sit around fire pits enjoying live music from John King; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

Saturday, May 27

BEES DELUXE: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $33. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY WITH MARK FISHER: 1 to 4 p.m.; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

Sunday, May 28

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: ATLANTIC BRASS BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; Cape May Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.