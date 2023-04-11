Events

Tuesday, April 11

AFTERNOON TEA AND COLORING FOR ADULTS: 2 to 3 p.m.; relaxing afternoon of tea and coloring; tea, coffee, and supplies will be provided; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; registration required. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

CACTI, SUCCULENTS, & ALOES WITH JOE ALVAREZ: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn about these hardy plants and how to incorporate them into your garden; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free. 609-463-6350 or cmclibrary.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR VETERANS: 10 to 11 a.m.; Supportive Services for Veterans and Families will be available at the Vineland Public Library; learn about the valuable resources available to veterans and their families; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m.; hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; program will feature Dr. R. E. Heinly, retired Director of Cape May MAC and knowledgeable historian, who will discuss Camp Wissahickon, the World War I Naval encampment; Upper Township Wellness/Senior Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Ocean View; free. UpperTwpHistory.eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, April 12

'AND THEN THERE WERE NONE' BY AGATHA CHRISTIE: 7:30 p.m. April 12, 2 p.m. April 15; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

'CONSERVATION IN CAPE MAY' PRESENTATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Restoring Natural Resource Health by The Cape May Bird Observatory; learn how private landowners are collaborating with NJA to build soil health and protect water quality; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; free. 609-463-6350 or cmclibrary.org.

LEAP IPAD AND IPHONE CLASSES FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 12; iPad and iPhone classes for adults 55 and older who have had vision changes; classes are part of the LEAP (Library Equal Access Program) program; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322 or acfpl.org.

Thursday, April 13

LANDSCAPING PRESENTATION BY JOE ALVAREZ: 2 to 4 p.m.; Countryside Garden Club of New Jersey is sponsoring a landscaping presentation; W. Cumberland Senior Center, 10 Cassidy Court, Bridgeton. 856-723-1417.

For kids

Tuesday, April 11

YOSI WEE ROCK SING-ALONG: 11 a.m. to noon; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton; registration required. 609-296-1470 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 12

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes; for ages 3 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Thursday, April 13

BABY'S FIRST STORIES: 10 to 11 a.m. April 13, May 26; rhymes, movement, and stories for little ones up to 18 months with a caregiver; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, April 11

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 12

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 13

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SOMERS POINT POETRY SOCIETY: 6 to 7:30 p.m. second Thursdays; poetry club open to all; each meeting will have a theme and two poems to be used for criticism and conversation; Somers Point Senior Center, 22 N. Ambler Road, Somers Point. somersptarts.weebly.com.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, April 11

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 12

BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; no class April 26; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN - WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings April 26, July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Bus trips Wednesday, April 26 QUILTERS GUILD BUS TRIP: "Pieceful" Shores Quilters Guild is running its yearly fabric shopping trip to Lancaster, PA; making three stops: Lancaster Home & Fabric, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilt Shop; pickup point is 775 E. Bay Avenue, Manahawkin; $65. 609-296-7652. Saturday, April 29 UT HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPRING BUS TRIP: April 29, 30; sponsored by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; tour historic Dutch sites around the state, learn about the Dutch influence on New Jersey's earliest settlements; cost includes admission to all sites, lunch and dinner on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, a room on Saturday night and the bus cost and the driver’s tip; $250-$300. parytell@gmail.com or UpperTwpHistory.org.