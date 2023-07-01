Events
Saturday, July 1
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY 12TH ANNUAL CLAMSHELL PITCH: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; horseshoes-like sport, historically played on Avalon's beaches; 30th Street, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
GARAGE SALE TO BENEFIT UKRAINE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Sisterhood of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church; monthly sale to benefit Ukraine; 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
HOLY REDEEMER FOOD PANTRY DONATION DRIVE: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; during the month of July, drop off unexpired and unopened nonperishable food to the bin in the library porch to benefit the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
ZOO-TO-YOU: CAPE MAY COUNTY ZOO VISIT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Cape May County Zoo is coming to Ventnor library branch; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Sunday, July 2
LIGHTHOUSE FULL MOON CLIMB: 8 to 10 p.m.; full moon climb; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May; $12. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
Monday, July 3
BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; wander the shore in search of tideline treasures; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MESSY MONDAY CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays, July 3, Aug. 7; monthly crafts for all; start your week off with fun by getting into some glue, glitter or paint; for all ages; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
For kids
Saturday, July 1
DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, July 3
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Saturday, July 1
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE CHESS CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 26; open to all ages; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration requested. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, July 3
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'MONEY TALKS' ONLINE DISCUSSION GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. first Mondays; monthly online discussion group with thought-provoking topics related to money and wellness; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.
Health, fitness
Saturday, July 1
MORNING RISE AND SHINE YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 1, 15, Aug. 5, 19; summer session with certified yoga instructor; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
WILLOW CREEK WINERY VINEYARD VINYASA: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.; open-level 60-minute vinyasa yoga with Tam Turse, RYT-500 from Gemini Movement; bring your own mat and props; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May; $10 suggested donation. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.
Sunday, July 2
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, July 3
CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 14; no class July 6, Sept. 4; Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Music
Sunday, July 2
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 4 p.m. Aug. 27; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon. 609-641-0663.
Thursday, July 6
TONY MARTS PRESENTS 'ROCKIN' THE POINT' WITH THE BILLY WALTON BAND: 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through summer; The Point, 998 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-626-4693.
