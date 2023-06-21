Events
Wednesday, June 21
34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: BACH’S LUNCH AT THE WASHINGTON INN: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; 34th Annual Cape May Music Festival presents classical music and lunch; Washington Inn & Wine Bar, 801 Washington St., Cape May; $50. 609-884-5404.
'A DIAMOND IN THE DUNES – THE NORTHERN DIAMONDBACK TERRAPIN': 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation by the Wetlands Institute; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; free. 609-463-6350.
ADULT BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21, July 5, 19, Aug. 2, 16; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; Beach Entrance, 48th Street, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
'BOND BETWEEN HUMANS AND ANIMALS': 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 28; for ages 18 and older; join Cherie Scheurich, from Absecon Veterinary Hospital, for a 4-week course where you will learn all about the human-animal bond; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon to 8 p.m.; Seashore Gardens Foundation will hold its 7th annual golf tournament to benefit the nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching elder lives; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 Saint Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $250. 609-404-4848.
Thursday, June 22
ADULT CRAFT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 22, July 20, Aug. 10; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
COFFEE WITH A COP: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas; Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-214-8424.
MONTHLY HAMILTON SUSTAINABILITEAM MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Thursdays, no meeting in November; discuss how to make the Township of Hamilton more sustainable now and in the future; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-805-1236 or townshipofhamilton.com.
NJ AUTHOR SERIES: JENNIFER ANNE MOSES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Millville Public Library will host Jennifer Anne Moses as she discusses her book "The Man Who Loved His Wife"; Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087 or millvillepubliclibrary.org.
REPTILES OF CAPE MAY COUNTY: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by NJ Audubon; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through June 29; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
For kids
Wednesday, June 21
PAJAMA PARTY IN THE PARK: 7 to 8 p.m.; sunset stories and crafting; Ocean County Library/Long Beach Island Branch, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City. 609-494-2480 or theoceancountylibrary.org.
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TEEN BOOK CLUB: HOW IT ALL BLEW UP: 3:15 to 4 p.m.; discuss the book "How It All Blew Up" at the June program; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
Thursday, June 22
123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TORI'S CRITTERS: 4 to 5 p.m.; live animals for participants to look at (and sometimes pet and hold) as well; 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087 or millvillepubliclibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, June 21
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CHAT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 21, July 19, Aug. 16; for adults; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, June 21
BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
BUTTS & GUTS - MICHELLE BARBARO: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Wednesday, June 21
BILLY BOB THORNTON AND THE BOXMASTERS: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; rock and roll of the 1960s; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $44. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.
STILETTO & THE SAXMAN: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $28. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.
Thursday, June 22
34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: FINAL EVENT BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY: 7 to 9 p.m.; Jed Gaylin, conductor, will lead the Bay Atlantic Symphony in the final performance of the 34th annual Cape May Music Festival; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May; $25 to $35. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
TONY MARTS PRESENTS 'ROCKIN' THE POINT' WITH THE BILLY WALTON BAND: 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through summer; The Point, 998 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-626-4693.
