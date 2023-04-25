Events

Tuesday, April 25

JOB SKILLS TWO-DAY WORSHOP: POWERPOINT: 2:30 to 5 p.m. April 25, 27; two-day workshop; learn how to create engaging and dynamic presentations with PowerPoint; participants can earn a certificate of completion; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

PR COUNCIL LUNCHEON: noon to 2 p.m.; The PR Council of Greater Atlantic City April luncheon meeting; “Revitalizing Atlantic City with OPM (Other People’s Money),” featuring grant’s writer Jim Rutala; The Cardinal restaurant, 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City; $45 members, $60 non-members with a reservation. 609-214-4260 or eventbrite.com.

THE RUTH NEWMAN SHAPIRO CANCER & HEART FUND WINE TASTING: 6 to 8 p.m.; taste wines, light refreshments, silent auction, 50/50; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave., Margate; $40. 609-822-7047 or rnscancerandheartfund.org.

‘YOUR VOICE HAS POWER: A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON SEXUAL ABUSE AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING’: 1 to 3 p.m.; child advocate Valeria Marcus will lead a discussion featuring Dr. Naomi Jones, ACPD Det. Ann McGlynn and Dawne Lomangino-DiMauro; held via Zoom by the Atlantic City Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

Wednesday, April 26

BILINGUAL FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 17; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 31; for adults; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TRI-CHOIR CONCERT: 6 p.m.; evening of music will feature the Stockton Pops, University Chorus, and the Stockton Oratorio Society, presented by Stockton Choral Program; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $10-$12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

Thursday, April 27

ATLANTIC COUNTY REENTRY TASK FORCE MEETING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; provides a forum for stakeholders to share information and resources for the benefit of the justice-involved population; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

LUNCH & LEARN: ‘FARMERS AND THE COMMUNITY’: noon to 1 p.m.; with Historic Cold Spring Village; bring your own lunch, light refreshments available; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MONTHLY HAMILTON SUSTAINABILITEAM MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Thursdays, no meeting in November; discuss how to make the Township of Hamilton more sustainable now and in the future; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-805-1236 or townshipofhamilton.com.

‘REIMAGINING THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK’: 6 to 7 p.m.; performed by jazz guitarist Abe Ovadia; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

For kids

Tuesday, April 25

FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 25, May 9, 23, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

HOPPY EARTH DAY: GOING GREEN WITH THE RABBITS OF FARM FRIENDS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Earth Day celebration; for ages 3 and older; celebrate the planet with rabbits from Farm Friends; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

WONDERBOOK STORYTIME: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, April 25, May 9, 23, June 6, 20, July 18, August 1, 15, 29; for ages 4 to 11; kids will press play to read along with their favorite books and then switch to learning mode for literacy learning; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 26

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes; for ages 3 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, April 25

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: ‘I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; virtual event presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

MILLVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB BOOK DISCUSSION: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; book for April is “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger; The Millville Woman’s Club, 300 E. St., Millville. 856-691-7434.

YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 26

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, April 25

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 26

BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; no class April 26; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN — WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA — WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings April 26, July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA — WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Bus trips

Wednesday, April 26

QUILTERS GUILD BUS TRIP: “Pieceful” Shores Quilters Guild is running its yearly fabric shopping trip to Lancaster, PA; making three stops: Lancaster Home & Fabric, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilt Shop; pickup point is 775 E. Bay Avenue, Manahawkin; $65. 609-296-7652.