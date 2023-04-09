Events

Sunday, April 9

EASTER PARADE: 1 to 2 p.m.; begins at the Smithville Inn, parades through Historic Smithville; 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.

Monday, April 10

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE OPEN FOR SPRING BREAK: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through April 17; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City; $10. 609-449-1360 or abseconlighthouse.org.

ART HOUSE FILM: KARMALINK: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; watch one of the many free Kanopy movies available with your library card; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

FREE PG-13 MOVIE: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings May 29, Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings April 17, May 29, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 11

AFTERNOON TEA AND COLORING FOR ADULTS: 2 to 3 p.m.; relaxing afternoon of tea and coloring; tea, coffee, and supplies will be provided; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; registration required. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

CACTI, SUCCULENTS, & ALOES WITH JOE ALVAREZ: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn about these hardy plants and how to incorporate them into your garden; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free. 609-463-6350 or cmclibrary.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR VETERANS: 10 to 11 a.m.; Supportive Services for Veterans and Families will be available at the Vineland Public Library; learn about the valuable resources available to veterans and their families; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m.; hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; program will feature Dr. R. E. Heinly, retired Director of Cape May MAC and knowledgeable historian, who will discuss Camp Wissahickon, the World War I Naval encampment; Upper Township Wellness/Senior Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Ocean View; free. UpperTwpHistory.eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, April 12

'AND THEN THERE WERE NONE' BY AGATHA CHRISTIE: 7:30 p.m. April 12, 2 p.m. April 15; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

'CONSERVATION IN CAPE MAY' PRESENTATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Restoring Natural Resource Health by The Cape May Bird Observatory; learn how private landowners are collaborating with NJA to build soil health and protect water quality; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; free. 609-463-6350 or cmclibrary.org.

LEAP IPAD AND IPHONE CLASSES FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 12; iPad and iPhone classes for adults 55 and older who have had vision changes; classes are part of the LEAP (Library Equal Access Program) program; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322 or acfpl.org.

Thursday, April 13

LANDSCAPING PRESENTATION BY JOE ALVAREZ: 2 to 4 p.m.; Countryside Garden Club of New Jersey is sponsoring a landscaping presentation; W. Cumberland Senior Center, 10 Cassidy Court, Bridgeton. 856-723-1417.

Friday, April 14

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Monday, April 17

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. first and third Mondays through May; bring your own team or play with others; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. avalonfreelibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 18

AARP MID-ATLANTIC GALLOWAY MEETING: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; meeting of AARP Mid-Atlantic Chapter #4191 – Galloway; meet and network with individuals ages 50 and older; topics related to issues affecting older Americans; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082.

Wednesday, April 19

CUMBERLAND COUNTY WOMEN'S HALL OF FAME GALA: 6 p.m. cash bar, 7 p.m. dinner; three local women will be inducted; Merighi’s Savoy Inn, 4940 E. Landis Ave. and Union Road, Vineland; $65, reservations required. Sharondbax@aol.com.

Thursday, April 20

CRAFT-TASTIC: 6 to 7 p.m. third Thursdays; adults make a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration required. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, April 22

SERVSAFE CERTIFICATION CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon April 1, 22; earn a ServSafe Certification to help you obtain a job in the food/beverage industry; learn about basic food safety, cross-contamination, allergens and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; free, registration required. 609-345-2269 or acflp.org.

Sunday, April 23

CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY SPRING FLING LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Christ Child Society of Cape May County's 37th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon; lunch, 50/50 drawing, gift basket auction; Hawaiian dress optional; Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. 609-536-2865.

Thursday, April 27

ATLANTIC COUNTY REENTRY TASK FORCE MEETING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; provides a forum for stakeholders to share information and resources for the benefit of the justice-involved population; all welcome; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

Thursday, May 4

AUTHOR'S HIGH TEA 2023: 2 p.m.; hosted by Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library; guest speaker will be Laura Quinn, local author of "Thicker Than Water"; event will take place at Flanders Hotel, 719 11th St., Ocean City, $40. friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.

CONTACT CAPE-ATLANTIC'S SPRING SENSATION AND 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 5 to 9 p.m.; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic's 32nd annual Spring Sensation and 50th anniversary celebration; cocktail reception with live music; live, silent and chance auctions; sit down dinner; benefits CONTACT Cape-Atlantic’s Reassurance Program; The Carriage House, 25 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township; $75. 609-823-1850 or contactcapeatlantic.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, April 15

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Monday, April 10

DROP-IN MOVIES: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through April 27; library will show various Disney movies in the Main Library Teen Lounge; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

PAWS FOR READING: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; practice your reading skills in the company of gentle therapy dogs; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

'SEEDS: SOW WHAT?': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; learn about seeds including their parts and how they grow into plants; hands on activities with a Rutgers Master Gardener; for ages 6 to 10; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township; registration requested. 609-597-3381 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

SHELLS, SCALES & FROGGY TALES: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; join a Cattus Island Park Naturalist and learn about unique reptiles and amphibians that can be found in Ocean County; share a story, make a craft, and meet some live animals; for ages 4 and older; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 11

YOSI WEE ROCK SING-ALONG: 11 a.m. to noon; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton; registration required. 609-296-1470 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 12

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes; for ages 3 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Thursday, April 13

BABY'S FIRST STORIES: 10 to 11 a.m. April 13, May 26; rhymes, movement, and stories for little ones up to 18 months with a caregiver; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

Saturday, April 22

TEEN ADVISORY GROUP (TAG) MEETING: 2 to 3 p.m.; teens ages 13-18 are invited to join TAG, our Teen Advisory Group; TAG members earn volunteer time for helping to plan teen events, decorate the library, help with children’s programs and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

Groups

Monday, April 10

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 11

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 12

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 13

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SOMERS POINT POETRY SOCIETY: 6 to 7:30 p.m. second Thursdays; poetry club open to all; each meeting will have a theme and two poems to be used for criticism and conversation; Somers Point Senior Center, 22 N. Ambler Road, Somers Point. somersptarts.weebly.com.

Saturday, April 15

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through May 2023; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. avalonfreelibrary.org.

Monday, April 17

GREAT BOOKS CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon every other Monday through May 15; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 18

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SUSTAINABLE BOOK GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. third Tuesdays through December; with the Upper Township Green Team; virtual event; registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

WOMEN OF COLOR DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; online networking, discussion, and wellness group for women of color. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Wednesday, April 19

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 20

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Monday, April 24

MYSTERY AT THE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays through December; virtual mystery and thriller book club for ages 18 and older; each month a new murder mystery book is picked and a book discussion will be held; presented by the Cape May County Library 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Thursday, April 27

HAMILTON SUSTAINABILITEAM MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Thursdays through December; discuss how to make the Township of Hamilton more sustainable; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-805-1236 or townshipofhamilton.com.

Monday, May 1

'MONEY TALKS' ONLINE DISCUSSION GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. first Mondays; monthly online discussion group with thought-provoking topics related to money and wellness; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Health, fitness

Sunday, April 9

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 10

CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 5/29, 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, April 11

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 12

BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; no class April 26; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN - WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings April 26, July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, April 17

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; light refreshments served; for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, April 18

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 20

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 21

ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. April 21, 28, May 5, 19, 26; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Music

Friday, April 7

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

Saturday, April 8

ELIZA NEALS: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Eliza Neals the Detroit born, Jersey based, blues-rocker is back with "Badder To The Bone"; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

IN THE LIGHT OF LED ZEPPELIN: 8 to 10 p.m.; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $40. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

Thursday, April 13

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 to 9 p.m.; the Cumberland County Library is looking for performers for its upcoming "Open Mic Night" event; hosted by Ahmad "The Lung" Graves-El; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.

Bus trips Wednesday, April 26 QUILTERS GUILD BUS TRIP: "Pieceful" Shores Quilters Guild is running its yearly fabric shopping trip to Lancaster, PA; making three stops: Lancaster Home & Fabric, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilt Shop; pickup point is 775 E. Bay Avenue, Manahawkin; $65. 609-296-7652. Saturday, April 29 UT HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPRING BUS TRIP: April 29, 30; sponsored by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; tour historic Dutch sites around the state, learn about the Dutch influence on New Jersey's earliest settlements; cost includes admission to all sites, lunch and dinner on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, a room on Saturday night and the bus cost and the driver’s tip; $250-$300. parytell@gmail.com or UpperTwpHistory.org.