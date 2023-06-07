Events
Wednesday, June 7
34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: BACH’S LUNCH AT THE WASHINGTON INN: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; classical music and lunch; Washington Inn & Wine Bar, 801 Washington St., Cape May; $50. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
ADULT BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7, 21, July 5, 19, Aug. 2, 16; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
BLACK EXCELLENCE: ART BY MELVIN LEE SMITH: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7 through 11; self-taught artist Melvin Lee returns to AAHMSNJ with a new exhibit; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. northtoshore.com.
'BOND BETWEEN HUMANS AND ANIMALS': 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 28; for ages 18 and older; join Cherie Scheurich, from Absecon Veterinary Hospital, for a 4-week course where you will learn all about the human-animal bond; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
BORED? GAMES!: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 10 to adult; games are family-friendly classic board games meant for at least two players; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
HERB DISH GARDEN WORKSHOP WITH JOE ALVAREZ: noon to 2 p.m.; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; free, registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER - 'THE PLOT THICKENS': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; enjoy a three-course dinner and watch as the mystery and drama unfold; The Chalfonte Hotel, 301 Howard St., Cape May; $75. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
NORTH TO SHORE JERSEY FESTIVAL: STORY SLAM WITH MURPHY WRITING: 7 to 8 p.m.; join the Murphy Writing Center of Stockton University for a special Poetry Slam; live storytelling competition in the vein of poetry slams with a DJ, food and prizes; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3420 or noyesmuseum.org.
QUIZZO: 8 to 10 p.m.; Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. northtoshore.com.
'SISTERS': AN ART EXHIBIT WITH SPOKEN WORD AND LIVE MUSIC: 5 to 9 p.m.; Atlantic City Tours presents "Sisters," an art exhibit with spoken word, music performances, and candid conversations about women; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City; free. northtoshore.com.
SUSTAINABLE LANDSCAPING: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub; learn how to adopt green landscaping practices that can save time, energy and money; Egg Harbor Township Recreation Department, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6934 or eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; for all ages; board games provided; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Thursday, June 8
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; view this year's Historical Society Photo Contest entries and winners; photos will be displayed through June 30; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
CLASSIC AMERICAN TALES PRESENTS 'TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE': 4 to 5 p.m.; guests are treated to tea and treats on the porch, while listening to stories by American authors read by experienced storytellers; Dormer House, 800 Columbia Ave., Cape May; $12. 609-884-5898 or classicamericantales.org.
CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
GAME ON!: 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 8, July 13, Aug. 17; for adults; disconnect from the screen and connect over board games; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
HERB DISH GARDEN (DEMO ONLY) WITH JOE ALVAREZ: 1 to 2 p.m.; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; free, registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'HOW TO HUNT THE JERSEY DEVIL' PROGRAM: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; guest speaker and author of The Pineys, Tony DiGerolamo; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.
NORTH TO SHORE ATLANTIC CITY EVENTS: June 8-11; live musical performances, open mic, spoken word, food, dance performance, move screenings, art, and more; various locations including Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Dante Hall, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Chicken Bone Beach, Absecon Lighthouse, Stockton University and more; prices vary. northtoshore.com/atlantic-city.
PARKMOBILE TUTORIAL: 1 to 2 p.m. June 8, July 6; learn the parking system used in Ventnor; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
RAISING HONEY BEES: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Jerry Futrell, owner of Golden Boy Honey in Rio Grande for a presentation about honey bees and beekeeping; learn about how to maintain a colony and how bees are the powerful pollinators of crops; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through June 29; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
For kids
Wednesday, June 7
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Thursday, June 8
123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, June 7
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 8
AL-ANON MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays through December; by Al-Anon Family Groups; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; learn and practice your craft in a fun and welcoming environment; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
EHT BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, monthly book club; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEETINGS FOR FAMILY MEMBERS OF INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY MENTAL ILLNESS AND/OR SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER: 10:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursdays; 7 p.m. third Thursdays; choose from daytime or evening meeting times; online-only; workshop-style meeting among peers with a new topic each group; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County through the Intensive Family Support Services program. 609-517-8614 or mhaac.info.
SHELF INDULGENCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SOMERS POINT POETRY SOCIETY: 6 to 7:30 p.m. second Thursdays; poetry club open to all; each meeting will have a theme and two poems to be used for criticism and conversation; Somers Point Senior Center, 22 N. Ambler Road, Somers Point. somersptarts.weebly.com.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, June 7
BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
STRETCH & BURN - WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, June 8
GENTLE YOGA - WITH ELIZABETH KILCOURSE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; bring a yoga mat; Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 8, July 13, Aug. 10; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.
