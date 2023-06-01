Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Events

Thursday, June 1

BOOK BINGO FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7 p.m.; free bingo games, light refreshments, chance to win books and other prizes; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

'CELEBRATE!' AN EVENING WITH THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; The Arc of Atlantic County’s signature fundraising event held to raise resources for programs and services for individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families in our community; food, beverages, live music and dancing, 50/50 raffle and more; The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City; $75. 609-485-0800 or thearcatlantic.org.

CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

HOLY TRINITY GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 to 10 p.m. June 1, 2, noon to 11 p.m. June 3, noon to 10 p.m. June 4; authentic Greek food, dance performances, live music; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092.

JOB SKILLS WORKSHOPS: RESUMES AND COVER LETTERS: 2:30 to 5 p.m.; participants will learn to create effective resumes and cover letters; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

MS NEW JERSEY SENIOR AMERICA PAGEANT 2023: 1 to 4 p.m.; precursor to the Ms Senior America Pageant; competition for women who have reached the "Age of Elegance," 60 years of age or older; Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City; $25. 908-216-8534.

SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through June 29; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Friday, June 2

JOHN KING AND JANET PAYNE OPENING RECEPTION: 4 to 6 p.m.; featuring artists John King and Janet Payne; the artists' works will be on display through the month of June; Harbor Gallery at the Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.

Saturday, June 3

2023 NEW JERSEY ARTS ANNUAL EXHIBITION CLOSING RECEPTION: 1 to 4 p.m.; meet the artists and see their artwork during the closing reception of this year's New Jersey Arts Annual exhibition; food, refreshments, and live music; artwork addresses life and the climate; Stockton University Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or noyesmuseum.org.

ACUA'S HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROP-OFF: 8 a.m. to noon; safely dispose of hazardous materials including, oil-based paint, motor oil, fluorescent light bulbs, rechargeable batteries and more at ACUA's drop-off event; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or acua.com.

ATLANTIC CITY BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: June 3, 4; 17th Annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival presented by Ocean Casino Resort; two days of live music, craft beers, food and activities; Hops Trot 5K on June 4; Bader Field, 545 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City; $62-$159. acbeerfest.com.

AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 1 to 2 p.m.; lecture with Jerry McNeff as he examines the life of Charles Lindbergh, both his exploits and his foibles; Tennis Building, 250 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

FLOUNDER FISHING LECTURE: 11 a.m. to noon; captain Barrett Francis will discuss local flounder fishery; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

LIGHTHOUSE FULL MOON CLIMB: 8 to 10 p.m.; climb the lighthouse under the full moon; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May; $12. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

RACIAL EQUITY: COLOR-CODED INEQUALITIES PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; social justice program featuring a panel and group discussions focusing on a range of topics such as housing stability, generational wealth building, youth violence, conflict resolution and more; Stockton University - Atlantic City Campus, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. tsloan814@aol.com.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE BASH: noon to 3 p.m.; fundraiser for Vineland Memorial Veteran's Home; all-you-can-eat Strawberry Shortcake; pulled pork and hamburger platters available; eat-in or take-out; rain or shine; Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; $6. 856-691-4278.

WALK-IN JOB SKILLS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through June 24; receive assistance with job-related tasks; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

Sunday, June 4

LE TOUR DE DOWNBEACH FAMILY FRIENDLY BIKE RIDE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2023 Tour de Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride, “Happy Ride”; rain date June 11; 14-mile bicycle tour; meet at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; $25. margatehasmore.com.

NORTH TO SHORE JERSEY FESTIVAL: NJ ARTS ANNUAL ART EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2023 New Jersey Arts Annual Art Exhibition; state-wide juried exhibition; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3420 or noyesmuseum.org.

For kids

Thursday, June 1

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 3

'A HUMDINGER OF A CRAFT AND STORYTIME': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 and older; bird-centered storytime and craft; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

'DEATH OVER DONUTS' MYSTERY GAME: 11 a.m. to noon; celebrate National Donut Day with a "Whodunit" mystery game for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or acfpl.org.

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Thursday, June 1

1ST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB WITH KATHY TWEED: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through Dec. 7; meeting virtually on Zoom; discuss pre-selected readings with like minded individuals. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

AL-ANON MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays through December; by Al-Anon Family Groups; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; learn and practice your craft in a fun and welcoming environment; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

EHT BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, monthly book club; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Friday, June 2

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, June 3

KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE CHESS CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 26; open to all ages; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration requested. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Thursday, June 1

'CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS' ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

GENTLE YOGA - WITH ELIZABETH KILCOURSE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; bring a yoga mat; Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MEDICARE 101 PRESENTED BY DANA MATKOVIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; educates individuals on the various types of Medicare Supplemental plans and prescription drug plans available; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 14; no class July 6, Sept. 4; Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Friday, June 2

YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Sunday, June 4

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, June 1

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: NEW YORK CHAMBER ENSEMBLE: 7 to 9 p.m.; the New York Chamber Ensemble, led by Artistic Director Eliot Bailen, will perform a series of Baroque pieces; Church of The Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May; $20 to $30. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

Friday, June 2

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

Saturday, June 3

CAPE MAY COUNTY STRING BAND: 2 to 3 p.m.; performance will feature the traditional String Band music heard at the Philadelphia Mummers' Parade; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 U.S. 9, Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

JOHN WAITE CONCERT: 8 to 10 p.m.; see John Waite perform his iconic rock show; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $59. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

Sunday, June 4

NORTH TO SHORE JERSEY FESTIVAL: YOUTH JAZZ RECITAL: 2 to 4 p.m.; the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation will hold its second Youth Jazz Recital; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; free. 609-626-3420 or noyesmuseum.org

PIPE ORGAN BENEFIT CONCERT: 4 to 5 p.m.; Monte Maxwell, renowned organist, will be performing a concert at St. Nicholas of Tolentine to benefit the third phase of restoration of the interior of the church; St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. nickmyers87@me.com.