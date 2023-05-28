Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Events

Sunday, May 28

ARTIST MARK KOSTABI IN STONE HARBOR: exhibit on display through May 29; meet contemporary artist Mark Kostabi and experience a newly curated body of work; 6 to 9 p.m. May 28, meet the artist event; Ocean Galleries, 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-7777 or oceangalleries.com.

FANTASY ADVENTURE FEST AT HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 1 to 5 p.m.; performance of "Peter Pan and the Pirates" by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; live music; performance of "The Fairy by the Well," a magical fairy tale; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-377-9125 or historicsmithville.com.

MILITARY MUSEUM GRAND OPENING AND MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; the Simon Davies Military Museum, a private building housing the personal collection of Ocean City High School junior Simon Davies, celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and Memorial Day ceremony; public invited to attend; veterans and veteran advocates; speakers Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard DeSiderio, veteran Joseph Altimari and veterans advocate Joseph Griffies; Simon Davies Military Museum, 67 Tyler Road, Upper Township. 609-338-2586 or SimonDaviesMilitaryMuseum.com.

Monday, May 29

ATLANTIC CITY MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE: noon; keynote speaker is Atlantic City resident Sergeant Gerald R. Singer (U.S. Army - retired); refreshments provided; in the event of rain, the program will be held at City Hall; Brown’s Memorial Park, 135 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Atlantic City; free.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 a.m. to noon; veteran's pay tribute to fallen comrades; Veteran's Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4027.

LONGPORT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; begins at 33rd Street and Atlantic Avenue, and continue up to Ventnor Avenue and then south to the Park & Gazebo at the foot of the Longport Bridge where a ceremony will be held. 609-645-3511.

MARGATE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 10 a.m.; hosted by the Margate Mothers’ Association; along Ventnor Avenue between Union Avenue and the All-Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue; parade participants will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. behind Margate City Hall on Union Avenue at the pickleball/basketball courts; 10:30 a.m. ceremony to follow at memorial.

NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 a.m.; North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will be honoring our fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues, North Wildwood.

SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m.; parade will begin at Dawes Avenue and Shore Road and proceed to City Hall, concluding with a ceremony at Patriots Park at Bethel Road and First Street; service to follow after the parade; veterans, scouts, military vehicles, antique cars, bands and decorated children’s bicycles are invited to participate. 609-833-5428.

UPPER TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will serve as host; flag presentation, Upper Township Boy Scout Troop 79 Color Guard, wreath ceremony, local dignitaries; Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.

VENTNOR MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: hosted by Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215 Ventnor; first service will be at Ventnor City Hall at 9:45 a.m. followed by a service at the Post Home at 11 a.m.; 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-703-1975 or vfw215.org.

Health, fitness

Sunday, May 28

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Sunday, May 28

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: ATLANTIC BRASS BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; Cape May Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.