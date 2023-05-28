Events
Sunday, May 28
ARTIST MARK KOSTABI IN STONE HARBOR: exhibit on display through May 29; meet contemporary artist Mark Kostabi and experience a newly curated body of work; 6 to 9 p.m. May 28, meet the artist event; Ocean Galleries, 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-7777 or oceangalleries.com.
FANTASY ADVENTURE FEST AT HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 1 to 5 p.m.; performance of "Peter Pan and the Pirates" by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; live music; performance of "The Fairy by the Well," a magical fairy tale; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-377-9125 or historicsmithville.com.
MILITARY MUSEUM GRAND OPENING AND MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; the Simon Davies Military Museum, a private building housing the personal collection of Ocean City High School junior Simon Davies, celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and Memorial Day ceremony; public invited to attend; veterans and veteran advocates; speakers Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard DeSiderio, veteran Joseph Altimari and veterans advocate Joseph Griffies; Simon Davies Military Museum, 67 Tyler Road, Upper Township. 609-338-2586 or SimonDaviesMilitaryMuseum.com.
People are also reading…
Monday, May 29
ATLANTIC CITY MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE: noon; keynote speaker is Atlantic City resident Sergeant Gerald R. Singer (U.S. Army - retired); refreshments provided; in the event of rain, the program will be held at City Hall; Brown’s Memorial Park, 135 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Atlantic City; free.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 a.m. to noon; veteran's pay tribute to fallen comrades; Veteran's Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4027.
LONGPORT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; begins at 33rd Street and Atlantic Avenue, and continue up to Ventnor Avenue and then south to the Park & Gazebo at the foot of the Longport Bridge where a ceremony will be held. 609-645-3511.
MARGATE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 10 a.m.; hosted by the Margate Mothers’ Association; along Ventnor Avenue between Union Avenue and the All-Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue; parade participants will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. behind Margate City Hall on Union Avenue at the pickleball/basketball courts; 10:30 a.m. ceremony to follow at memorial.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 a.m.; North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will be honoring our fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues, North Wildwood.
SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m.; parade will begin at Dawes Avenue and Shore Road and proceed to City Hall, concluding with a ceremony at Patriots Park at Bethel Road and First Street; service to follow after the parade; veterans, scouts, military vehicles, antique cars, bands and decorated children’s bicycles are invited to participate. 609-833-5428.
UPPER TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will serve as host; flag presentation, Upper Township Boy Scout Troop 79 Color Guard, wreath ceremony, local dignitaries; Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
VENTNOR MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: hosted by Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215 Ventnor; first service will be at Ventnor City Hall at 9:45 a.m. followed by a service at the Post Home at 11 a.m.; 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-703-1975 or vfw215.org.
Health, fitness
Sunday, May 28
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Sunday, May 28
34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: ATLANTIC BRASS BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; Cape May Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.