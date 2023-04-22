Events

Saturday, April 22

8TH N-SCALE GATHERING MODEL TRAIN SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23; 8th N Scale Gathering at the 4-H Fairgrounds; refreshments available; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton; free admission. ac4hfair.org.

ART CHAT EXHIBIT AND ARTISTS' RECEPTION: Mondays through Saturdays through April; an exhibit by the Art Chat collective will be on display throughout April; 6 to 8 p.m. April 19, reception; Ocean County Library/Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-294-1197 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

EARTH DAY CRAFT: CLAY POT GARDEN GNOMES: 11 a.m. to noon; create clay pot gnomes; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614.

EARTH DAY SUSTAINABLE FASHION SHOW: 12:30 and 3 p.m. shows; upcycled and ethical fashion show featuring designers from all over the world; Plaza 200 between the Gap Outlet and H&M, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-214-8424.

FEEL THE EARTH - EARTH DAY INTERACTIVE EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; visit C.R.O.P.S. at Tanger Outlets Atlantic City for multiple hands-on, interactive activities fun for the whole family; Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-214-8424.

FOOL MOON THEATRE AUDITIONS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; auditions for "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" show; Margate Community Church, 8900 N. Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-204-4172 or foolmoontheatre.org.

JOHN CASSIDY MAGIC: 'COMEDY, MAGIC & REALLY WEIRD THINGS WITH BALLOONS': 10:30 a.m.; not your typical comedy magic show; Campus Center at Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $13.50-$15. 609-652-9000.

SERVSAFE CERTIFICATION CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; earn a ServSafe Certification to help you obtain a job in the food/beverage industry; learn about basic food safety, cross-contamination, allergens and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; free, registration required. 609-345-2269 or acflp.org.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT GALA: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; celebrates retiring President Harvey Kesselman; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $250. 609-652-4861.

Sunday, April 23

ACUA'S 31ST ANNUAL EARTH DAY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; eco-entertainment, workshops, games, tours, more than 100 vendors, animal shows, and more; ACUA - Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or acua.com.

CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY SPRING FLING LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Christ Child Society of Cape May County's 37th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon; lunch, 50/50 drawing, gift basket auction; Hawaiian dress optional; Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. 609-536-2865.

Monday, April 24

ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings May 29, Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings May 29, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

For kids

Saturday, April 22

ADVENTURES WITH ENDEAVOUR THE THERAPY DOG: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 to 36 months; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TEEN ADVISORY GROUP (TAG) MEETING: 2 to 3 p.m.; teens ages 13-18 are invited to join TAG, our Teen Advisory Group; TAG members earn volunteer time for helping to plan teen events, decorate the library, help with children’s programs and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

Groups

Monday, April 24

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MYSTERY AT THE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays through December; virtual mystery and thriller book club for ages 18 and older; each month a new murder mystery book is picked and a book discussion will be held; presented by the Cape May County Library 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Sunday, April 23

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 24

CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 5/29, 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Saturday, April 22

PAUL NELSON BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Paul Nelson is an American blues and rock guitarist, record producer, and songwriter; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941.

Sunday, April 23

STILLHOUSE JUNKIES: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $33. 908-310-2941.

Monday, April 24

ED VEZINHO & THE JIM WARD BIG BAND: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

Bus trips Wednesday, April 26 QUILTERS GUILD BUS TRIP: "Pieceful" Shores Quilters Guild is running its yearly fabric shopping trip to Lancaster, PA; making three stops: Lancaster Home & Fabric, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilt Shop; pickup point is 775 E. Bay Avenue, Manahawkin; $65. 609-296-7652. Saturday, April 29 UT HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPRING BUS TRIP: April 29, 30; sponsored by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; tour historic Dutch sites around the state, learn about the Dutch influence on New Jersey's earliest settlements; cost includes admission to all sites, lunch and dinner on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, a room on Saturday night and the bus cost and the driver’s tip; $250-$300. parytell@gmail.com or UpperTwpHistory.org.