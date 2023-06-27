Events

Tuesday, June 27

HURRIKANEN’S KIDS COMMUNITY DONATION NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Avalon Library’s Summer 2023 Donation Drive; the library is partnering with a local non-profit to collect donations benefiting the community; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

MARVEL AT PAPER CUTTING MASTERY: 2 to 3 p.m.; Hou-Tien Cheng takes ordinary paper and cuts it into images that spark the imagination; Ocean County Library/Long Beach Island Branch, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

PAPER PEDDLER TRIVIA NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; demonstrate your knowledge of Avalon’s rich business history and culture in a Quizzo-inspired trivia game; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 28

AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; Beach Entrance, 48th Street, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

‘BOND BETWEEN HUMANS AND ANIMALS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 28; for ages 18 and older; join Cherie Scheurich, from Absecon Veterinary Hospital, for a 4-week course where you will learn all about the human-animal bond; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

BORED? GAMES!: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 10 to adult; games are family-friendly classic board games meant for at least two players; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; for all ages; board games provided; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 29

CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through June 29; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

For kids

Tuesday, June 27

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through August; storytime for kids; for ages 2 to 5; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.

NUTRITIONAL SNACK KITS FOR KIDS: June 27 through 30; Millville Public Library will be giving out free healthy snack food kits for kids; kits will include enough food for 4 servings; 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.

FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 28

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m. June 28, July 25, Aug. 29, movies to be determined; for ages 4 and older; refreshments provided; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, June 27

BEGINNER BRIDGE CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; 8-session class with Karen Sylvester, who will be teaching the conventions of Beginner Bridge; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: ‘THE HOUSE OF EVE’: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club will discuss “The House of Eve; held virtually by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

MILLVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB BOOK DISCUSSION: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; discussion regarding “A Lesson in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus; Millville. 856-691-7434.

PR COUNCIL HOLDS YEAR-END MEETING: noon to 2 p.m.; PR Council of Greater Atlantic City will hold a fun and festive luncheon at the Good Dog Bar; non-members welcome; Good Dog Bar, 3426 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; $45 members, $60 non-members. 609-214-4260 or eventbrite.com.

‘SHUFFLE AND DEAL’ BRIDGE CLASS: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; 8-session class; learn some Bridge tips and conventions to improve your play of the hand; knowledge of the game Bridge required; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 28

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. last Wednesdays through Aug. 30; call for each month’s book title; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, June 27

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MINDFULNESS & MOVEMENT: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through December; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

SLOW FLOW YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through December; no class July 4 or Nov. 7; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 28

BUTTS & GUTS — MICHELLE BARBARO: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN — WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA — WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA — WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.