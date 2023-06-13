Events
Tuesday, June 13 SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR VETERANS: 10 to 11 a.m.; Supportive Services for Veterans and Families will be available; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.
VETERAN BENEFIT Q&A WITH KELLIE PIASKOWSKI: Cape May County Library event at various locations; 10 to 11 p.m. Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; 2 to 3 p.m. Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
‘BOND BETWEEN HUMANS AND ANIMALS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 28; for ages 18 and older; join Cherie Scheurich, from Absecon Veterinary Hospital, for a 4-week course where you will learn all about the human-animal bond; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
BORED? GAMES!: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 10 to adult; games are family-friendly classic board games meant for at least two players; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
INTRO TO BIRDING PRESENTED BY THE CAPE MAY BIRD OBSERVATORY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; for all ages; board games provided; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Thursday, June 15
‘ALL TOGETHER NOW’ CRAFT: 10:30 a.m.; for all ages; create DIY butterfly/hummingbird feeders; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.
CRAFT-TASTIC: 6 to 7 p.m. third Thursdays; adults make a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration required. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE CRAFTS WITH CONVERSATION: 6 to 8 p.m.; monthly crafts for adults; Atlantic County Library System, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
‘IN THE SHADOWS OF THE ROUND TOPS’ PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; author and historian Allen Thompson will discuss the Confederate army’s disastrous second day at Gettysburg as well as engineering officer Sam Johnston’s pivotal role; the Museum of Cape May County, 504 U.S. 9, Middle Township. 609-636-2551 or cmccwrt.com.
SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through June 29; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through December; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’: 7 p.m.; stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $25. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.
For kids
Tuesday, June 13
DONUTS WITH DADS: 6 to 7 p.m.; donut time with dad; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through August; storytime for kids; for ages 2 to 5; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
‘ALL TOGETHER NOW’ CRAFT: 1 to 2 p.m.; for kids and teens ages 5 to 17; make a recycled watering can out of beverage containers; DIY summer garden watering cans; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Thursday, June 15
123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TEEN ANIME CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; watch anime, discuss manga, make crafts and have fun with friends and others who share a love of anime; light snacks provided; for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
Groups
Tuesday, June 13
GALLOWAY WRITING GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. June 13, July 11, Aug. 8; anyone with an interest in writing can meet with others and discuss the craft; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
ITALIAN CULTURE MEETING — IN-PERSON & ONLINE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 15
AL-ANON MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays through December; by Al-Anon Family Groups; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; learn and practice your craft in a fun and welcoming environment; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
EHT BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, monthly book club; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. June 15, July 20, Aug. 17; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, June 13
DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.
STRETCH & BURN — WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA — WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA — WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Tuesday, June 13
34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY CHAMBER PLAYERS: 7 to 9 p.m.; the New Jersey Symphony Chamber players will present three pieces in their performance; Church of The Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May; $20 to $30. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
Wednesday, June 14
34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: FRIENDS OF THE CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL — ‘MIDDAY MUSIC AND MORE’: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; three-course chef’s luncheon followed by an intimate musical performance; Washington Inn & Wine Bar, 801 Washington St., Cape May; $50. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
SOUTH JERSEY JAZZ SOCIETY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; Edgardo Cintron and Mambo Magic; William Morrow Beach, Somers Point; free admission, donation taken. 609-289-0326 or southjerseyjazz.org.
SWINGING ON THE DOCK OF THE BAY PART III: 7 to 9 p.m.; featuring Edgardo Cintron’s Mambo Magic; Somers Point Beach, 800 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-233-1820 or southjerseyjazz.org.
Thursday, June 15
ALASTAIR GREENE: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Rock The House 2023. The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $28. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.
