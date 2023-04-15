Events

Saturday, April 15

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE OPEN FOR SPRING BREAK: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through April 17; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City; $10. 609-449-1360 or abseconlighthouse.org.

'AND THEN THERE WERE NONE' BY AGATHA CHRISTIE: 2 p.m.; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

ART CHAT EXHIBIT AND ARTISTS' RECEPTION: Mondays through Saturdays through April; an exhibit by the Art Chat collective will be on display throughout April; 6 to 8 p.m. April 19, reception; Ocean County Library/Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-294-1197 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; more than 75 local artists display their work; Historic Smithville Village, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.

AUTHOR TALK WITH ROY C. WEILER: 2 to 3 p.m.; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

BOAT AMERICA (BOAT SAFETY CLASS): 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; basic safe boating class; requirement for obtaining a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60. 609-865-6760 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: HIDDEN HISTORY OF MARITIME NJ: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Tennis Building, 250 39th Street, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

LOCAL AUTHOR EXPO: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

PYSANKY AND BATIK EGG DECORATING WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Ocean County native Jennifer Santa Maria will guide you through the historic and therapeutic art of batik egg decorating; Long Beach Island Library, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City; free, registration requested. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

VIRTUAL TRIVIA PROGRAM FOR ADULTS: free virtual trivia program for ages 18 and older; hosted by the Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

Sunday, April 16

'ALLIANCE': FILM ABOUT FIRST JEWISH FARMING COMMUNITY IN U.S.: 12:30 to 3 p.m.; Stockton University will host the premiere screening of “Alliance,” a new documentary about the first successful Jewish farming colony in America in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4419 or eventbrite.com.

SEASHORE GARDENS 5K RUN & HEALTH WALK: 9 to 11 a.m.; organized by the Seashore Gardens Foundation; Stockton University - Atlantic City Campus, Albany Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $35. 609-404-4848 or runsignup.com.

Monday, April 17

LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings May 29, Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. first and third Mondays through May; bring your own team or play with others; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. avalonfreelibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 18

AARP MID-ATLANTIC GALLOWAY MEETING: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; meeting of AARP Mid-Atlantic Chapter #4191 – Galloway; meet and network with individuals ages 50 and older; topics related to issues affecting older Americans; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, April 15

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Saturday, April 15

DIY CRAFTS FOR TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m. April 15, May 13; for ages 13 and older; April 15: Scented Candle; May 13: Mother’s Day Bath Bomb; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration required. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

FREE FAMILY MOVIE AND LEGO PLAY: 11 a.m. to noon; free Family Movie and Lego Play; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SPRING DIY CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; DIY crafting; for ages 12 and younger; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Saturday, April 15

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through May 2023; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. avalonfreelibrary.org.

Monday, April 17

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

GREAT BOOKS CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon every other Monday through May 15; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 18

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SUSTAINABLE BOOK GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. third Tuesdays through December; with the Upper Township Green Team; virtual event; registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

WOMEN OF COLOR DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; online networking, discussion, and wellness group for women of color. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Health, fitness

Sunday, April 16

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 17

CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 5/29, 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; light refreshments served; for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, April 18

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Music

Saturday, April 15

BEGINNINGS - A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO: 7 p.m. doors open; 8 to 10 p.m. show; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $39.50 to $49.50. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

E STREET SHUFFLE: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; performing the Album Nebraska; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

Sunday, April 16

JIM MESSINA: 7 to 9 p.m.; Jim Messina’s legacy of musical genius spans five decades; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $44. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

MARIELLE KRAFT: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Rhode Island native began playing guitar at 16; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $33. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.