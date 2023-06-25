Events

Sunday, June 25

FANTASY FAIRE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; family-friendly festival of medieval folklore and fun; rain or shine; WheatonArts, 1000 Village Drive, Millville; $12 adults, $11 senior adults (62+), $7 students, free ages 5 and younger. 856-825-6800 or wheatonarts.org.

SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS PRESENTS 'SHAKESPEARE IN THE POCKET PARK': 5 p.m.; South Jersey Players will present a 60-minute comedy of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night including a cocktail hour – $20 with soft drinks, $25 with ‘ale’; Ventnor Memory Park, 5000 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 347-920-6399 or southjerseyplayers.org.

Monday, June 26

'BARGAINTOWN BOY' POWERPOINT SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by EHT Historical Society; John Hiers will give a PowerPoint presentation on his book "Bargaintown Boy"; 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-335-3313.

BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through August 28; wander the shore in search of tideline treasures; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

EVENING OF TEA AND COLORING FOR ADULTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; relaxing evening of tea and coloring; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

LINE DANCING WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

RECOMMENDED READS WITH CAROL FITZGERALD: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Carol Fitzgerald from The Book Report Network is back to share must-read 2023 releases; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

For kids

Monday, June 26

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Monday, June 26

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MYSTERY AT THE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays through December; virtual mystery and thriller book club for ages 18 and older; each month a new murder mystery book is picked and a book discussion will be held; presented by the Cape May County Library 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Sunday, July 25

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 26

CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 14; no class July 6, Sept. 4; Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Music

Sunday, June 25

ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 4 p.m. Aug. 27; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon. 609-641-0663.

BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY AT SURFSIDE: 7 to 8 p.m. fourth Sundays through Aug. 27; the Bay Atlantic Symphony presents a new Symphony by the Sea series at Surfside Park; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.