Events
Friday, June 2
HOLY TRINITY GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 to 10 p.m. June 2, noon to 11 p.m. June 3, noon to 10 p.m. June 4; authentic Greek food, dance performances, live music; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092.
JOHN KING AND JANET PAYNE OPENING RECEPTION: 4 to 6 p.m.; featuring artists John King and Janet Payne; the artists' works will be on display through the month of June; Harbor Gallery at the Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.
Saturday, June 3
2023 NEW JERSEY ARTS ANNUAL EXHIBITION CLOSING RECEPTION: 1 to 4 p.m.; meet the artists and see their artwork during the closing reception of this year's New Jersey Arts Annual exhibition; food, refreshments, and live music; artwork addresses life and the climate; Stockton University Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or noyesmuseum.org.
ACUA'S HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROP-OFF: 8 a.m. to noon; safely dispose of hazardous materials including, oil-based paint, motor oil, fluorescent light bulbs, rechargeable batteries and more at ACUA's drop-off event; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or acua.com.
ATLANTIC CITY BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: June 3, 4; 17th Annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival presented by Ocean Casino Resort; two days of live music, craft beers, food and activities; Hops Trot 5K on June 4; Bader Field, 545 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City; $62-$159. acbeerfest.com.
AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 1 to 2 p.m.; lecture with Jerry McNeff as he examines the life of Charles Lindbergh, both his exploits and his foibles; Tennis Building, 250 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
FLOUNDER FISHING LECTURE: 11 a.m. to noon; captain Barrett Francis will discuss local flounder fishery; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
LIGHTHOUSE FULL MOON CLIMB: 8 to 10 p.m.; climb the lighthouse under the full moon; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May; $12. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
RACIAL EQUITY: COLOR-CODED INEQUALITIES PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; social justice program featuring a panel and group discussions focusing on a range of topics such as housing stability, generational wealth building, youth violence, conflict resolution and more; Stockton University - Atlantic City Campus, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. tsloan814@aol.com.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE BASH: noon to 3 p.m.; fundraiser for Vineland Memorial Veteran's Home; all-you-can-eat Strawberry Shortcake; pulled pork and hamburger platters available; eat-in or take-out; rain or shine; Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; $6. 856-691-4278.
WALK-IN JOB SKILLS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through June 24; receive assistance with job-related tasks; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
Sunday, June 4
LE TOUR DE DOWNBEACH FAMILY FRIENDLY BIKE RIDE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2023 Tour de Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride, “Happy Ride”; rain date June 11; 14-mile bicycle tour; meet at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; $25. margatehasmore.com.
NORTH TO SHORE JERSEY FESTIVAL: NJ ARTS ANNUAL ART EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2023 New Jersey Arts Annual Art Exhibition; state-wide juried exhibition; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3420 or noyesmuseum.org.
For kids
Saturday, June 3
'A HUMDINGER OF A CRAFT AND STORYTIME': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 and older; bird-centered storytime and craft; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
'DEATH OVER DONUTS' MYSTERY GAME: 11 a.m. to noon; celebrate National Donut Day with a "Whodunit" mystery game for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or acfpl.org.
DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, June 2
AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.
Saturday, June 3
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE CHESS CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 26; open to all ages; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration requested. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, June 2
YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Sunday, June 4
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Friday, June 2
MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.
Saturday, June 3
CAPE MAY COUNTY STRING BAND: 2 to 3 p.m.; performance will feature the traditional String Band music heard at the Philadelphia Mummers' Parade; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 U.S. 9, Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
JOHN WAITE CONCERT: 8 to 10 p.m.; see John Waite perform his iconic rock show; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $59. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.
Sunday, June 4
NORTH TO SHORE JERSEY FESTIVAL: YOUTH JAZZ RECITAL: 2 to 4 p.m.; the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation will hold its second Youth Jazz Recital; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; free. 609-626-3420 or noyesmuseum.org.
PIPE ORGAN BENEFIT CONCERT: 4 to 5 p.m.; Monte Maxwell, renowned organist, will be performing a concert at St. Nicholas of Tolentine to benefit the third phase of restoration of the interior of the church; St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. nickmyers87@me.com.
