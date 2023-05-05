Events
Friday, May 5
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation support of programming in your library branch; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
'GIVING AWAY YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS: PART TWO' PRESENTED BY STEPHEN CRISTAL, ESQ.: 11 a.m. to noon; continues the discussion of legal rights that people often do not take advantage of; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; free. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
LUCAS BOHN - 'LESSON PLANS FOR LATE NIGHT': 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts; Lucas has shared the stage with Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart; meet and greet post-show at the merchandise table; Levoy Theatre, 130 N. High St., Millville; $27 to $30. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.
People are also reading…
Saturday, May 6
CAPE MAY WINE TRAIL WITH LUNCH AND TROLLEY TOUR: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6, Sept. 22, Oct 6; visit two Cape May County wineries for tours and tastings; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $125. 609-884-5404.
COMMUNITY SHRED EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is hosting a free Community Shred Event; do not include x-rays, media, or hard drives in your shred; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-646-3339 or jerseyshorefcu.org.
CRAFTING SOCIAL HOUR: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; crafting and conversation; for teens and adults; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.
GALLOWAY ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; schedule of performances, led by Absegami Performing Arts; interactive activities; be surrounded by art of all types; rain date May 7; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway. 609-748-8999 or colonialinnsmithville.com.
INTRODUCTION TO THE JAPANESE TEA CEREMONY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Drew Hanson, owner of Boukakuan Japanese Tea House and Garden, Columbus, will conduct a ceremony in commemoration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month; all attendees will be invited to sample cups of tea and traditional confections; Ocean County Library Lacey Branch, 10 E. Lacey Road, Lacey Township. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
MOTHER’S DAY FLOWER SALE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, 7, 13; first annual Mother’s Day Hydrangea Sale to benefit the “Hydrangea Trail 2.0” organization; receive a free climb when buying a plant; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or abseconlighthouse.org.
PATS PLACE 4 COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show; celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a night of laughter; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20 or $15 online. 973-486-2286 or eventbrite.com.
RECYCLED PAPER BEAD MAKING: 11 a.m. to noon; make paper beads; for ages 10 and older; create a piece of jewelry using recycled materials; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, May 8
ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
HOUSEPLANTS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through May 22; learn how to plant, propagate, and care for a variety of popular plant species; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings May 29, Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings May 29, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 9
SMOOTHIE BOWLS FOR SENIORS: 2 to 3 p.m.; Amy Paradise will demonstrate simple, nutritious recipes that can be done at home; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton; free. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
For kids
Friday, May 5
JUNIOR PROM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 months to 4 years; dress your little ones up in their finest threads and come enjoy a morning of free play, dancing, and other fun activities; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Saturday, May 6
DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
MOTHER’S DAY CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; celebrate Mother's Day with a craft; for ages 12 and younger; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
MOTHER'S DAY PAPER BOUQUET CRAFT: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; celebrate Mothers Day with a craft; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, May 8
ART IN ALL FORMS FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays May 8, June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; art for teens; explore different art forms, materials provided; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRE-K CLUB AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through May 22, June 5, 12; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 9
FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays May 9, 23, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 9, 30; storytime for kids; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 9; for ages 18 months to 3 years; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.
WONDERBOOK STORYTIME: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays May 9, 23, June 6, 20, July 18, August 1, 15, 29; for ages 4 to 11; kids will press play to read along with their favorite books and then switch to learning mode for literacy learning; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, May 5
AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.
Saturday, May 6
CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through May 27; for adults and interested teens and children, ages 8 and older; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUAREF TABLE CHESS CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 26; open to all ages; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration requested. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, May 8
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 9
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, May 5
ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. May 5, 19, 26; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Sunday, May 7
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 8
CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 5/29, 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, May 9
DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Music
Friday, May 5
DEAN FORD AND THE BEAUTIFUL ONES: 8 to 10 p.m.; experience a tribute to Prince; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $35. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.
LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday night vibes with live music performed by Dion Paci; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.
MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.
Saturday, May 6
LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday afternoon live music with John King; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.
TUSK - TRIBUTE TO FLEETWOOD MAC: 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $44 to $54. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.