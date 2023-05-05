Events

Friday, May 5

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation support of programming in your library branch; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

'GIVING AWAY YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS: PART TWO' PRESENTED BY STEPHEN CRISTAL, ESQ.: 11 a.m. to noon; continues the discussion of legal rights that people often do not take advantage of; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; free. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

LUCAS BOHN - 'LESSON PLANS FOR LATE NIGHT': 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts; Lucas has shared the stage with Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart; meet and greet post-show at the merchandise table; Levoy Theatre, 130 N. High St., Millville; $27 to $30. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

Saturday, May 6

CAPE MAY WINE TRAIL WITH LUNCH AND TROLLEY TOUR: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6, Sept. 22, Oct 6; visit two Cape May County wineries for tours and tastings; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $125. 609-884-5404.

COMMUNITY SHRED EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is hosting a free Community Shred Event; do not include x-rays, media, or hard drives in your shred; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-646-3339 or jerseyshorefcu.org.

CRAFTING SOCIAL HOUR: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; crafting and conversation; for teens and adults; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.

GALLOWAY ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; schedule of performances, led by Absegami Performing Arts; interactive activities; be surrounded by art of all types; rain date May 7; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway. 609-748-8999 or colonialinnsmithville.com.

INTRODUCTION TO THE JAPANESE TEA CEREMONY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Drew Hanson, owner of Boukakuan Japanese Tea House and Garden, Columbus, will conduct a ceremony in commemoration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month; all attendees will be invited to sample cups of tea and traditional confections; Ocean County Library Lacey Branch, 10 E. Lacey Road, Lacey Township. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

MOTHER’S DAY FLOWER SALE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, 7, 13; first annual Mother’s Day Hydrangea Sale to benefit the “Hydrangea Trail 2.0” organization; receive a free climb when buying a plant; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or abseconlighthouse.org.

PATS PLACE 4 COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show; celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a night of laughter; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20 or $15 online. 973-486-2286 or eventbrite.com.

RECYCLED PAPER BEAD MAKING: 11 a.m. to noon; make paper beads; for ages 10 and older; create a piece of jewelry using recycled materials; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Monday, May 8

ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

HOUSEPLANTS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through May 22; learn how to plant, propagate, and care for a variety of popular plant species; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings May 29, Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings May 29, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 9

SMOOTHIE BOWLS FOR SENIORS: 2 to 3 p.m.; Amy Paradise will demonstrate simple, nutritious recipes that can be done at home; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton; free. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

For kids

Friday, May 5

JUNIOR PROM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 months to 4 years; dress your little ones up in their finest threads and come enjoy a morning of free play, dancing, and other fun activities; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Saturday, May 6

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

MOTHER’S DAY CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; celebrate Mother's Day with a craft; for ages 12 and younger; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

MOTHER'S DAY PAPER BOUQUET CRAFT: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; celebrate Mothers Day with a craft; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Monday, May 8

ART IN ALL FORMS FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays May 8, June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; art for teens; explore different art forms, materials provided; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PRE-K CLUB AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through May 22, June 5, 12; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 9

FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays May 9, 23, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 9, 30; storytime for kids; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 9; for ages 18 months to 3 years; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.

WONDERBOOK STORYTIME: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays May 9, 23, June 6, 20, July 18, August 1, 15, 29; for ages 4 to 11; kids will press play to read along with their favorite books and then switch to learning mode for literacy learning; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Friday, May 5

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, May 6

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through May 27; for adults and interested teens and children, ages 8 and older; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

KNIGHTS OF THE SQUAREF TABLE CHESS CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 26; open to all ages; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration requested. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Monday, May 8

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 9

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Friday, May 5

ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. May 5, 19, 26; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Sunday, May 7

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, May 8

CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 5/29, 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, May 9

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Music

Friday, May 5

DEAN FORD AND THE BEAUTIFUL ONES: 8 to 10 p.m.; experience a tribute to Prince; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $35. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday night vibes with live music performed by Dion Paci; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

Saturday, May 6

LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday afternoon live music with John King; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

TUSK - TRIBUTE TO FLEETWOOD MAC: 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $44 to $54. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.