Events
Monday, April 24
8TH N-SCALE GATHERING MODEL TRAIN SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 8th N Scale Gathering at the 4-H Fairgrounds; refreshments available; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton; free admission. ac4hfair.org.
ART CHAT EXHIBIT AND ARTISTS' RECEPTION: Mondays through Saturdays through April; an exhibit by the Art Chat collective will be on display throughout April; 6 to 8 p.m. April 19, reception; Ocean County Library/Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-294-1197 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
'HIDDEN DANGERS' AUTISM PRESENTATION: 10 a.m. to noon; POAC members will offer safety suggestions to families, parents, guardians and professionals who interact with children and adults with autism, developmental challenges, or special needs; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org.
HOUSEPLANTS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through May 22; learn how to plant, propagate, and care for a variety of popular plant species; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings May 29, Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings May 29, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY AREA WIND ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by the South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble; "Timeless Impressions: Musical Footprints in the Sands of Time"; ACIT Performing Arts Center, Atlantic County Institute of Technology, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Hamilton; $15. 609-927-9470 or eventbrite.com.
WINDOWS AND APPLE DEVICES: DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 25
JOB SKILLS TWO-DAY WORSHOP: POWERPOINT: 2:30 to 5 p.m. April 25, 27; two-day workshop; learn how to create engaging and dynamic presentations with PowerPoint; participants can earn a certificate of completion; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
PR COUNCIL LUNCHEON: noon to 2 p.m.; The PR Council of Greater Atlantic City April luncheon meeting; “Revitalizing Atlantic City with OPM (Other People’s Money)," featuring grant’s writer Jim Rutala; The Cardinal restaurant, 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City; $45 members, $60 non-members with a reservation. 609-214-4260 or eventbrite.com.
THE RUTH NEWMAN SHAPIRO CANCER & HEART FUND WINE TASTING: 6 to 8 p.m.; taste wines, light refreshments, silent auction, 50/50; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave., Margate; $40. 609-822-7047 or rnscancerandheartfund.org.
'YOUR VOICE HAS POWER: A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON SEXUAL ABUSE AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING': 1 to 3 p.m.; child advocate Valeria Marcus will lead a discussion featuring Dr. Naomi Jones, ACPD Det. Ann McGlynn and Dawne Lomangino-DiMauro; held via Zoom by the Atlantic City Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
Wednesday, April 26
BILINGUAL FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 17; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 31; for adults; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
For kids
Monday, April 24
ART IN ALL FORMS FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, April 24, May 8, June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; art for teens; explore different art forms, materials provided; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
DROP-IN MOVIES: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through April 27; library will show various Disney movies in the Main Library Teen Lounge; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK HIDE-AND-SEEK: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, April 24 to 29; for kids ages 13 and younger; kids who find the hidden object will receive a treat; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRE-K CLUB AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through May 22, June 5, 12; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 25
FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 25, May 9, 23, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
HOPPY EARTH DAY: GOING GREEN WITH THE RABBITS OF FARM FRIENDS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Earth Day celebration; for ages 3 and older; celebrate the planet with rabbits from Farm Friends; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
MEET THE CHICKEN STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; meet Ms. Gwenne Baile and her live chicken for a unique storytime; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 9; for ages 18 months to 3 years; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.
WONDERBOOK STORYTIME: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, April 25, May 9, 23, June 6, 20, July 18, August 1, 15, 29; for ages 4 to 11; kids will press play to read along with their favorite books and then switch to learning mode for literacy learning; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 26
STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes; for ages 3 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
Groups
Monday, April 24
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MYSTERY AT THE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays through December; virtual mystery and thriller book club for ages 18 and older; each month a new murder mystery book is picked and a book discussion will be held; presented by the Cape May County Library 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
START THE DAY WITH A BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 24, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 25
BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 'I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS': 4 to 4:45 p.m.; virtual event presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MILLVILLE WOMAN'S CLUB BOOK DISCUSSION: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; book for April is "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger; The Millville Woman's Club, 300 E. St., Millville. 856-691-7434.
YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 26
LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Monday, April 24
CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 5/29, 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 25
DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 26
BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; no class April 26; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
STRETCH & BURN - WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings April 26, July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Monday, April 24
ED VEZINHO & THE JIM WARD BIG BAND: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.
Bus trips
Wednesday, April 26
QUILTERS GUILD BUS TRIP: "Pieceful" Shores Quilters Guild is running its yearly fabric shopping trip to Lancaster, PA; making three stops: Lancaster Home & Fabric, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilt Shop; pickup point is 775 E. Bay Avenue, Manahawkin; $65. 609-296-7652.
Saturday, April 29
UT HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPRING BUS TRIP: April 29, 30; sponsored by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; tour historic Dutch sites around the state, learn about the Dutch influence on New Jersey's earliest settlements; cost includes admission to all sites, lunch and dinner on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, a room on Saturday night and the bus cost and the driver’s tip; $250-$300. parytell@gmail.com or UpperTwpHistory.org.
